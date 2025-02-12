Virtuals encountered "acclimatization" on the first day of Solana launch, with Agent graduation rate only 8.3% and data challenged by market fluctuations

By: PANews
2025/02/12 17:26
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07834-14.82%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04329-2.60%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008573-4.81%

Author: Nancy, PANews

In the early morning of today (February 12), Solana Degens sat in front of the computer for a long time, looking forward to the official launch of Virtuals Protocol on Solana. However, this largest AI Agent issuance platform on Base did not replicate the previous wealth effect. At a time when AI Agent was not popular, Virtuals Protocol's multi-chain expansion plan seemed to encounter the dilemma of "not adapting to the local environment", with not only a low graduation rate but also insufficient market participation.

The graduation rate on the first day of Solana launch was 8.3%, and market participation was sluggish

On January 25, Virtuals Protocol announced that it will expand to the Solana ecosystem and launch a number of new plans, including launching Meteora transactions on Solana, establishing a Strategic SOL Reserve (SSR), converting 1% of transaction fees into SOL for ecological incentives, and hosting a Virtuals AI hackathon in March this year with technical support from the Solana Foundation.

In order to help more smart agents in the Base ecosystem expand to Solana, Virtuals Protocol's co-founder Wee Kee proposed two solutions on January 26 to optimize liquidity and user experience, as the liquidity pool on Uniswap has been locked for ten years and cannot be migrated. On the one hand, the team is exploring ways to allow interested teams to use 50% of the cbbtc in their proxy wallets as a source of liquidity to create additional liquidity pools on the Solana chain. On the other hand, the team is also studying inter-chain abstract swap solutions, which will allow users to purchase proxies on Base with SOL, or purchase proxies on Solana with ETH.

Virtuals Protocol's Solana expansion plan has also sparked market speculation. In response, EtherMage, a core contributor to Virtuals Protocol, said that moving toward multi-chain is crucial for Virtuals Protocol to realize its vision. Solana is the first step. Virtuals Protocol will also expand to several other blockchains and has set up dedicated resources to work with blockchain leaders/foundations to ensure that projects established in the ecosystem receive financial support.

However, despite Virtuals Protocol taking the first step towards multi-chain expansion, market performance has not met expectations. In the early morning of February 12, Virtuals Protocol announced the official launch of Solana and released several details: the contract address of all Solana's prototype proxy tokens remains unchanged when they are converted to Sentient; once the proxy has accumulated a binding curve of 42,000 tokens VIRTUAL, the proxy will graduate and create a liquidity pool on Solana's liquidity platform Meteora (the same founding team as Jupiter); 1% of Sentient transaction taxes are allocated to Virtuals Protocol and manually distributed to proxy creators, proxy partners, and proxy sub-DAOs at a ratio of 30%-20%-50% until the automated allocation mechanism is launched.

Virtuals encountered "acclimatization" on the first day of Solana launch, with Agent graduation rate only 8.3% and data challenged by market fluctuations

According to the official website, from early this morning till now, only 156 AI Agent tokens have been created on Solana's Virtuals Protocol, with a graduation rate of 8.3% (13). The market performance of graduated projects on Solana is also not satisfactory. There are only 5 projects with a market value of more than 1 million US dollars, of which Nyx, the agent project with the highest market value, has a market value of about 13 million US dollars. Not only that, overall, the price of most projects has shown a trend of opening high and closing low, and the prices of about half of the projects are close to zero. In particular, in terms of participation, except for the cucumber tester project whose price has been halved, which has more than 2,600 addresses, the number of addresses held by other projects is generally small, usually hundreds or even dozens of addresses. Judging from the data, the market response to Virtuals Protocol's entry into Solana is relatively cold.

In order to promote the growth of the Solana ecosystem and enhance the attractiveness of the network, EtherMage also recently disclosed that "we have received requests from many teams hoping to use the repurchase funds to simultaneously establish cross-chain TVL on Solana." To this end, Virtuals Protocol will adjust the repurchase and destruction plan of the Base proxy project, and plans to help proxy projects with more than US$10,000 TVL to execute the establishment of cross-chain TVL (about 100 projects).

Despite the challenges of cyclical fluctuations in business, the company still ranks first in market share

As the overall AI Agent track has experienced a deep correction in recent times, projects including Virtuals Protocol are facing market challenges brought about by cyclical fluctuations.

Dune data shows that as of February 12, Virtuals Protocol has successfully launched more than 17,000 Agents, with a DEX trading volume of nearly US$6.74 billion and cumulative revenue of more than US$37.766 million (Base network only).

Virtuals encountered "acclimatization" on the first day of Solana launch, with Agent graduation rate only 8.3% and data challenged by market fluctuations

However, many data of Virtuals Protocol show a trend of slowing growth or even a significant decline. Dune data shows that in terms of the number of AI Agent creations, the average daily number of creations has dropped significantly since late January, and in most cases it is only in the double digits, far lower than the peak of more than 1,300 at the end of November last year. At the same time, revenue during this period has also declined significantly, with daily revenue mostly only hundreds of thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars, while it once exceeded $1.58 million at the beginning of this year. AI Agent's trading volume on DEX has also experienced a sharp decline, from the highest daily trading volume of hundreds of millions of dollars at the beginning of the year to the current level of tens of millions of dollars.

Virtuals encountered "acclimatization" on the first day of Solana launch, with Agent graduation rate only 8.3% and data challenged by market fluctuations

Similarly, the price of Virtuals Protocol token VIRTUAL has also seen a significant pullback. According to Coingecko data, the price of VIRTUAL has fallen by 46.3% in the past month. This downward trend in data is closely related to the overall cold reception of the AI Agent track. According to data from Cookie.fun, the overall market value of the AI agent market has shrunk by nearly 65.3% from its peak in the past month.

Virtuals encountered "acclimatization" on the first day of Solana launch, with Agent graduation rate only 8.3% and data challenged by market fluctuations

Despite this, Virtuals Protocol still occupies a leading position in the AI agent market. According to Cookie.fun data, the ecological market value of Virtuals Protocol has reached 1.77 billion US dollars, ranking first in the market and occupying 24.8% of the overall market share. However, due to the short time of Virtuals Protocol's launch on Solana, the AI Agent market on Solana is still dominated by ai16z, with a market share of nearly 19.2%.

From this point of view, faced with the sharp decline in the popularity of the AI Agent market, Virtuals Protocol still faces considerable challenges in regaining its growth momentum through a multi-chain expansion strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07768-3.34%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11512+0.28%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1143-3.70%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-1.01%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.010113+45.34%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0139-2.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02724-6.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026