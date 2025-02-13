Which crypto companies are considering IPOs after Trump took office?

By: PANews
2025/02/13 18:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.921-2.80%
MAY
MAY$0.02984-0.26%

By Tim Craig , DL News

Compiled by: Felix, PANews (This article has been edited)

Surging markets under U.S. President Donald Trump and the dawn of a new crypto era have energized crypto companies’ strategies.

The past few years have not been easy for crypto companies.

First, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under the leadership of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, has sued many companies.

Those companies that are not embroiled in legal disputes face scrutiny over whether crypto assets they issue or offer for trading should be considered securities.

But since Trump took office and Gary resigned, companies including the Winklevoss twins' Gemini and Peter Thiel-backed Bullish have hinted at going public.

Here are some of the top crypto companies that are or are considering an IPO.

Circle

Circle, the company behind the $55 billion stablecoin UDSC, attempted to go public in 2022 but failed. It filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC in January last year.

Now, more than 13 months have passed, and the US SEC is still reviewing Circle's application.

Since filing, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire has said repeatedly that the company is committed to going public.

Last September, Allaire announced that his company would move its headquarters to New York ahead of a planned IPO.

“It’s clear we need to plant our flag in the heart of Wall Street, both literally and figuratively,” Allaire tweeted.

A Circle spokesperson declined to comment on the company's IPO registration process, but becoming a public company has always been part of its core strategy.

Kraken

Ever since rival crypto exchange Coinbase held its initial public offering in April 2021, smaller rival Kraken has been eager to follow suit.

Kraken’s then-CEO Jesse Powell said in June of that year that the exchange planned to go public within 18 months.

But Jesse Powell resigned as CEO the following September, and the exchange's IPO plans seemed to be dead.

By 2024, Kraken was considering going public again. Sources told Bloomberg in June that the exchange was considering raising $100 million in a pre-IPO funding round. As of January of this year, Kraken had only raised about $27 million in initial capital.

“We have the choice to raise capital or debt if we choose,” said Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken. “We have all the options for accessing capital, whether we’re a private company or a public company.”

Gemini

Like Kraken, Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange run by Bitcoin billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, hinted at an IPO as early as 2021.

“We’re definitely looking at it and making sure we have that option,” Cameron Winklevoss told Bloomberg at the time.

A year later, Gemini ultimately shelved the idea as cryptocurrency markets tumbled amid the collapse of Terra Blockchain, crypto lender Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.

Now, the twins are reportedly restarting Gemini's IPO plans.

The cryptocurrency exchange and custodian is in talks with potential listing advisers about the listing, anonymous sources told Bloomberg.

Ripple

XRP issuer Ripple is another high-profile company that could go public under the Trump administration.

In 2022, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse told CNBC that Ripple would consider going public once its legal dispute with the SEC over whether the sale of its XRP tokens constituted an illegal securities offering was over.

In 2024, Brad Garlinghouse said the company had explored markets outside the United States for an IPO but ultimately shelved the plan.

Although Judge Analisa Torres ruled last year that XRP is not a security, the SEC has appealed the decision.

Nonetheless, with the protracted legal battle now entering its final stages, Ripple’s long-awaited IPO may be just around the corner.

Bullish

CoinDesk owner and cryptocurrency exchange Bullish is another company that has been eyeing an IPO.

In 2021, the company also announced its intention to go public via a SPAC, but shelved those plans.

After years of rumors of a Bullish IPO, no one has said that. Now, anonymous sources tell Bloomberg that the exchange is once again considering an IPO as early as this year.

BitGo

Bloomberg reported on February 12 that U.S. crypto custody company BitGo is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as early as the second half of 2025. An anonymous person familiar with the matter said the California-based company is in talks with potential advisers about going public as early as the second half of this year.

BitGo completed a $100 million financing in 2023 with a valuation of $1.75 billion. Investors included Goldman Sachs, DRW Holdings, Redpoint Ventures and Valor Equity Partners.

BitGo provides crypto asset custody, trading, lending and other services to more than 1,500 institutional clients in more than 50 countries around the world, and processes approximately 8% of the world's Bitcoin trading volume.

It’s worth mentioning that there are several more crypto companies expected to go public.

Asset management firm Bitwise said in its 2025 forecast report that crypto technology company Figure, crypto infrastructure company Anchorage Digital and blockchain analysis company Chainalysis are all likely to go public this year.

In addition, crypto infrastructure provider Fireblocks is also considering going public, but it will take longer. "We are not in a hurry to go public," Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov said in an interview last year. "From an optionality perspective, it is definitely something we will consider. Maybe in two or three years."

Related reading: Japanese exchange Coincheck will be listed on Nasdaq, will the Trump administration give the green light to more crypto companies' IPOs?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07768-3.34%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11512+0.28%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1143-3.70%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-1.01%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.010113+45.34%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0139-2.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02724-6.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026