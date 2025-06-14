Authorities discussed regulation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine at Incrypted Conference

By: Incrypted
2025/06/14 20:26
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0228-17.68%
  • On June 14, Incrypted Conference 2025 takes place in Kyiv.
  • This is the central event of Ukrainian Blockchain Week.
  • During the event, a panel discussion on the regulation of the crypto sphere in Ukraine was held with the participation of representatives of the authorities.
  • The parties discussed the problems with regulation, prospects and talked about the progress of the adoption of the specialized bill.

On June 14, 2025, Kyiv hosts the largest crypto event of the year — Incrypted Conference 2025. Within the framework of this event, a panel discussion on the regulation of the crypto industry in Ukraine was held.

It was attended by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the head of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market (NCSSM) Ruslan Magomedov, the chief lawyer of the project office for the development of the digital economy of Ukraine under the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Dmytro Mykolaevsky. The moderator was Petro Bilyk, a partner in the Technology and Investment practice at Juscutum.

At the end of April 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU) Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy unanimously supported the draft law on virtual assets. After that, it was submitted to the Parliament for consideration. It was expected that the document would be adopted in the first reading, after which it would be finalized taking into account the amendments of the Commission and other participants.

However, the initiative was wrapped up by the Office of the President, as stated directly by Zheleznyak himself. Moreover, he pointed out that the initiative was initiated by the SECP.

The Commission rejected this, at the same time pointing out that the bill needed additional edits. There were more than 80 of them. After that, the specialized bill was actually in limbo.

At the beginning of the panel discussion, Zheleznyak reiterated that it was at the stage of consideration by the Office of the President that the bill was wrapped up.

However, according to Zheleznyak, if there is no obstacle in the form of the Commission, the Committee can resubmit the bill for inclusion in the agenda next week.

It was the Commission that developed the text of the bill and handed it to the Committee back in September 2023, Ruslan Magomedov said.

According to the head of the NCSM, the text of the new bill is 70% in line with the version that was filed by the Commission earlier. Magomedov also commented on Zheleznyak’s earlier statement that it was at the regulator’s suggestion that the Office of the President blocked the initiative:

When asked directly by a lawmaker whether the NCSEC would support the current version of the bill on first reading, Magomedov was evasive: “If it will be workable.”

According to the representative of the agency, they would like that the authority that will supervise would not have so many powers. Also, the Ministry of Digitalization is against restrictions on the accrual of interest on some tokens.

Also, according to the MP, there is also the EU, where the MiCA regulation was adopted. And it too should be taken into account in the formation of the regulatory framework, since Ukraine is in the process of European integration.

Magomedov, in turn, noted that transferring the role of the regulator to the Commission could be the “golden mean” in which the bill would work. However, he emphasized that he does not insist on such an outcome.

At the same time, the politician noted that the key problems with the market in Ukraine are not related to the bill. However, it can help at least partially solve them.

At the end of the panel discussion, participants presented the results of the survey, according to which 61% of respondents supported the regulation of the sphere in Ukraine.

At the same time, the respondents consider taxation to be the main problem, which will lead to additional costs, and the risk of excessive control. Regarding the regulator of the industry, respondents supported the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02315-3.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012931-18.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.007448-3.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Coinbase launched " Coinbase Business, " offering USDC payments, API integration, and chargeback elimination for businesses. USDC balances earn an annualized yield of 4.1% and can be withdrawn to a linked business bank account via Wire or ACH at any time . Transactions can be synchronized with QuickBooks and Xero via CoinTracker. Coinbase and Circle split USDC revenue 50/50 . Coinbase is exploring expanding stablecoin functionality across its exchange and Base Chain, and has been in talks to acquire BVNK for approximately $1.5 billion . Coinbase is also advancing AI - powered payment agents and the open-source x402 protocol .
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
4
4$0.18688-5.35%
1
1$0.011534-9.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 23:14
Share
Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De cryptomarkt laat op dit moment tekenen van herstel zien na de crash die we dit weekend hebben meegemaakt. Toen zagen we dat er $ 19 miljard liquidaties waren. We zien dat de crypto crash voorbij is, maar ontstaan er hierdoor niet juist koopkansen? Kun je hierdoor meer winst behalen dan voorheen? Marktherstel na record-liquidaties, is de crash voorbij? Na de recente crypto crash probeert de markt zich langzaam maar zeker weer te herstellen. Door de lagere prijzen zijn er meer investeerders die overwegen om in te stappen. De investeerders die juist door de crash verliezen hebben geleden, zijn nu een stuk voorzichtiger met opnieuw inzetten. Er is op dit moment veel voorzichtigheid op de markt, mede door de shutdown in de Verenigde Staten (VS). Het is de vraag wat crypto in de tweede helft van oktober gaat doen, omdat er oorspronkelijk een uptober werd verwacht. Wanneer we kijken naar het sentiment van vandaag, dan zien we dat de markt weer licht aan het dalen is. Vanochtend zagen we juist voorzichtige groene cijfers. Hierdoor kunnen we concluderen dat we te maken hebben met voorzichtigheid. After Bitcoin crashes 10% in a single day, sparking fears of a new crypto winter—discover what historical cycles say about surviving October 2025’s market chaos and how to navigate the next move. See the lessons behind the headlines. — Bitcoin Magazine NL (@BitcoinMagNL) October 16, 2025 Wat analisten nu voorspellen: stabiliteit of verdere druk? In het cryptonieuws vandaag zagen we veel verschillende verwachtingen voorbij komen. Ondertussen is het bijna een week geleden dat de koersen in elkaar zakten door de crypto crash. Vandaag zien we in het nieuws, maar ook aan de hand van de koersen dat de impact van de crash nog steeds aanwezig is. Als we bijvoorbeeld naar Bitcoin (BTC) kijken, dan zien we dat de koers rond de $ 110.000 blijft hangen. Ook de grote altcoin zoals Ethereum (ETH) blijft hangen op de $ 4.000. Hierdoor zien we dat er een beetje stabiliteit op de markt is gekomen. Koopkansen na de crash: tactieken voor beleggers De koersen zijn wel een stuk minder waard dan voorheen, maar het is hierdoor wel de ideale kans op in te kopen (let op, dit is geen financieel advies). Wanneer de cryptomarkt een crash heeft bereikt, zijn er vaak een hele hoop koopkansen waar je gebruik van kunt maken. De toekomst ziet er optimistisch uit, omdat Bitcoin en de markt zichzelf vaak op den duur weten te herstellen. Hierdoor maak je als investeerder meer kans als je nu instapt, in plaats van dat je wacht tot de prijzen weer aan het stijgen zijn. Zo kan een eventuele renteverlaging in de VS de markt weer opnieuw doen stijgen. Verder macro-economisch nieuws kan de markt ook laten stijgen, waardoor er verschillende koopkansen zijn ontstaan door de crash. De crypto crash 2025 is dus zeker niet alleen een negatief punt. The Fed will start QE soon Parabolic run is coming Ignore the news, Trust the data. pic.twitter.com/UhgtoksEit — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) October 15, 2025 Als Nederlandse investeerder nu instappen? Koopkansen op een rij Nu Bitcoin, Ethereum en de native token van Ripple, XRP, weer minder waard zijn, zorgt dit voor koopkansen. Na de crash stabiliseren de koersen op een lager niveau, waardoor je als investeerder dit kan zien als een kans om bijvoorbeeld Bitcoin tegen een lagere prijs te kopen. Verschillende investeerders noemen dit ook wel coins kopen in de uitverkoop. Historisch gezien weten we dat de markt weer gaat stijgen, waardoor het een soort ‘uitverkoop’ moet voorstellen. Als Nederlandse investeerder kan het het overwegen waard zijn om te kijken waar je in wilt investeren. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? We hebben net een van de grootste correcties van 2025 tot nu toe achter de rug, en het ziet er weer positief uit voor crypto. Volgens analisten is de bull market nog steeds intact, en dus zouden altcoins snel kunnen stijgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie… Continue reading Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijkste risico’s na een liquidatiegolf Let wel op, want het is mogelijk dat de koersen in plaats van stijgen eerst nog verder dalen. Zo kan BTC bijvoorbeeld een daling inzetten naar de $ 108.000 en misschien naar de $ 105.000. Er zitten altijd risico’s verbonden aan het handelen na een crash. Door de risico’s te herkennen en je eigen onderzoek te doen, wordt het makkelijker om te bepalen of het nu een goed moment is om in de markt te stappen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Wink
LIKE$0.007448-3.52%
OP
OP$0.4457-2.96%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00322-0.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 23:01
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

James Wynn, High-Stakes Leveraged Crypto Trader, Liquidated Once Again

Slotland Celebrates 27 Years of iGaming Innovation with New Games and Birthday Promotions