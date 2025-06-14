SlowMist CISO: A user was suspected of purchasing a tampered "cold wallet" on Douyin, and about 50 million yuan of encrypted assets were stolen

By: PANews
2025/06/14 14:16
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0224-19.13%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02364-4.86%

PANews reported on June 14 that 23pds, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of SlowMist Technology, posted on the X platform that a user was suspected of purchasing a tampered "cold wallet" on Douyin, resulting in the theft of about 50 million yuan in crypto assets. The private key was stolen at the moment it was generated, and the funds were transferred through the "Huiwang" platform. 23pds reminded that the purchase of cold wallets must be done through official and formal channels. 99% of the so-called "brand new and unopened" and "special sale" cold wallets on the Internet are fake and may have been tampered with.

In this regard, Yu Xian stated that the incident resulted in the theft of approximately 6.5 million US dollars. Scams related to hardware wallets always trick certain big players into falling for them. This time, the scam revolved around the Ledger hardware wallet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02315-3.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012931-18.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.007448-3.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Coinbase launched " Coinbase Business, " offering USDC payments, API integration, and chargeback elimination for businesses. USDC balances earn an annualized yield of 4.1% and can be withdrawn to a linked business bank account via Wire or ACH at any time . Transactions can be synchronized with QuickBooks and Xero via CoinTracker. Coinbase and Circle split USDC revenue 50/50 . Coinbase is exploring expanding stablecoin functionality across its exchange and Base Chain, and has been in talks to acquire BVNK for approximately $1.5 billion . Coinbase is also advancing AI - powered payment agents and the open-source x402 protocol .
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
4
4$0.18688-5.35%
1
1$0.011534-9.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 23:14
Share
Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De cryptomarkt laat op dit moment tekenen van herstel zien na de crash die we dit weekend hebben meegemaakt. Toen zagen we dat er $ 19 miljard liquidaties waren. We zien dat de crypto crash voorbij is, maar ontstaan er hierdoor niet juist koopkansen? Kun je hierdoor meer winst behalen dan voorheen? Marktherstel na record-liquidaties, is de crash voorbij? Na de recente crypto crash probeert de markt zich langzaam maar zeker weer te herstellen. Door de lagere prijzen zijn er meer investeerders die overwegen om in te stappen. De investeerders die juist door de crash verliezen hebben geleden, zijn nu een stuk voorzichtiger met opnieuw inzetten. Er is op dit moment veel voorzichtigheid op de markt, mede door de shutdown in de Verenigde Staten (VS). Het is de vraag wat crypto in de tweede helft van oktober gaat doen, omdat er oorspronkelijk een uptober werd verwacht. Wanneer we kijken naar het sentiment van vandaag, dan zien we dat de markt weer licht aan het dalen is. Vanochtend zagen we juist voorzichtige groene cijfers. Hierdoor kunnen we concluderen dat we te maken hebben met voorzichtigheid. After Bitcoin crashes 10% in a single day, sparking fears of a new crypto winter—discover what historical cycles say about surviving October 2025’s market chaos and how to navigate the next move. See the lessons behind the headlines. — Bitcoin Magazine NL (@BitcoinMagNL) October 16, 2025 Wat analisten nu voorspellen: stabiliteit of verdere druk? In het cryptonieuws vandaag zagen we veel verschillende verwachtingen voorbij komen. Ondertussen is het bijna een week geleden dat de koersen in elkaar zakten door de crypto crash. Vandaag zien we in het nieuws, maar ook aan de hand van de koersen dat de impact van de crash nog steeds aanwezig is. Als we bijvoorbeeld naar Bitcoin (BTC) kijken, dan zien we dat de koers rond de $ 110.000 blijft hangen. Ook de grote altcoin zoals Ethereum (ETH) blijft hangen op de $ 4.000. Hierdoor zien we dat er een beetje stabiliteit op de markt is gekomen. Koopkansen na de crash: tactieken voor beleggers De koersen zijn wel een stuk minder waard dan voorheen, maar het is hierdoor wel de ideale kans op in te kopen (let op, dit is geen financieel advies). Wanneer de cryptomarkt een crash heeft bereikt, zijn er vaak een hele hoop koopkansen waar je gebruik van kunt maken. De toekomst ziet er optimistisch uit, omdat Bitcoin en de markt zichzelf vaak op den duur weten te herstellen. Hierdoor maak je als investeerder meer kans als je nu instapt, in plaats van dat je wacht tot de prijzen weer aan het stijgen zijn. Zo kan een eventuele renteverlaging in de VS de markt weer opnieuw doen stijgen. Verder macro-economisch nieuws kan de markt ook laten stijgen, waardoor er verschillende koopkansen zijn ontstaan door de crash. De crypto crash 2025 is dus zeker niet alleen een negatief punt. The Fed will start QE soon Parabolic run is coming Ignore the news, Trust the data. pic.twitter.com/UhgtoksEit — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) October 15, 2025 Als Nederlandse investeerder nu instappen? Koopkansen op een rij Nu Bitcoin, Ethereum en de native token van Ripple, XRP, weer minder waard zijn, zorgt dit voor koopkansen. Na de crash stabiliseren de koersen op een lager niveau, waardoor je als investeerder dit kan zien als een kans om bijvoorbeeld Bitcoin tegen een lagere prijs te kopen. Verschillende investeerders noemen dit ook wel coins kopen in de uitverkoop. Historisch gezien weten we dat de markt weer gaat stijgen, waardoor het een soort ‘uitverkoop’ moet voorstellen. Als Nederlandse investeerder kan het het overwegen waard zijn om te kijken waar je in wilt investeren. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? We hebben net een van de grootste correcties van 2025 tot nu toe achter de rug, en het ziet er weer positief uit voor crypto. Volgens analisten is de bull market nog steeds intact, en dus zouden altcoins snel kunnen stijgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie… Continue reading Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijkste risico’s na een liquidatiegolf Let wel op, want het is mogelijk dat de koersen in plaats van stijgen eerst nog verder dalen. Zo kan BTC bijvoorbeeld een daling inzetten naar de $ 108.000 en misschien naar de $ 105.000. Er zitten altijd risico’s verbonden aan het handelen na een crash. Door de risico’s te herkennen en je eigen onderzoek te doen, wordt het makkelijker om te bepalen of het nu een goed moment is om in de markt te stappen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Wink
LIKE$0.007448-3.52%
OP
OP$0.4457-2.96%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00322-0.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 23:01
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

James Wynn, High-Stakes Leveraged Crypto Trader, Liquidated Once Again

Slotland Celebrates 27 Years of iGaming Innovation with New Games and Birthday Promotions