Trump Media Announces SEC Declares Bitcoin Treasury Filing Effective

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 09:45
Union
U$0.0003848-10.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.06515-4.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.955-2.48%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04251-4.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0201-27.43%

Trump Media is unleashing a groundbreaking bitcoin treasury arsenal with SEC clearance, fueling an aggressive multi-billion-dollar expansion across fintech, media, and decentralized finance dominance.

Trump Media’s Bitcoin Treasury Deal Turns Real as SEC Declares Filing Effective

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) announced June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective its registration statement related to a bitcoin treasury deal. This development supports the company’s broader expansion strategy, which includes raising significant capital through what it describes as one of the largest bitcoin treasury initiatives undertaken by a public company. Simultaneously, the company filed a final prospectus outlining terms for the resale of securities connected to the transaction.

“In accordance with the company’s obligations arising from the previously-disclosed debt and equity agreements with approximately fifty investors that yielded approximately $2.3 billion in total proceeds—one of the largest bitcoin treasury deals for a public company,” Trump Media explained, adding:

These instruments represent the underlying financial framework through which Trump Media aims to support its broader ambitions in digital media and financial technology. Additionally, the registration includes a universal shelf, offering the company enhanced optionality for future capital raises, although there are no immediate plans to issue further securities under this provision.

Devin Nunes, CEO and president of Trump Media, articulated the company’s goals moving forward: “We’re aggressively implementing our plans to expand the Company, our offerings, and our capabilities. By simultaneously enhancing and growing our social media platform, TV streaming platform, and our Fintech brand while establishing a bitcoin treasury, we aim to continue rapidly transforming Trump Media into an indispensable company for the expanding customer base of the Patriot Economy.” Advocates of bitcoin-integrated treasury strategies assert that such moves may serve as hedges against macroeconomic volatility while aligning firms with the future of decentralized finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

The post Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised more than $26 million and is currently being offered at a presale price of $0.0022. With gains of approximately 120%, initial investors appear to be very excited.  An increasing number of traders and investors are starting to think that LILPEPE might be important in the crypto market. The excitement is certainly building. Here’s how and where to buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) this October if you want to get in on the action early. What Makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out Here’s the thing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme token. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain built for lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a dash of that classic meme energy that keeps the internet alive. While most projects focus purely on tech, LILPEPE adds personality to performance—it’s Ethereum’s scalability wrapped in humor and community spirit.  Think of it this way: LILPEPE doesn’t just scale Ethereum; it out-memes it. That mix of real utility and cultural charm is why crypto watchers are calling it the next crypto to explode. The Presale That’s Breaking Records If you’ve been keeping an eye on the presale numbers, you know this thing is moving fast. Stage 12 sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $25.4 million, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. That’s a 120% jump from the starting price, a clear sign of growing demand. So far, over 16.42 billion tokens have been sold, and yes, CoinMarketCap has officially listed Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  That listing adds a layer of legitimacy that meme investors crave, showing that this project isn’t just smoke and memes; it has structure, traction, and serious community backing. If history is any guide, this type of momentum usually points to one thing: the next crypto to explode. How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE)…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000691-4.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012445-15.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02319-2.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Share
BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

TLDR BNY Mellon Q3 profit jumps on strong core growth and solid cost control. $5.08B revenue lifts BNY Mellon’s Q3, highlighting operational strength. BK posts steady margins and capital growth, boosting financial stability. Securities and wealth units fuel double-digit Q3 gains for BNY Mellon. Strong balance sheet and digital focus power BNY Mellon’s steady ascent. [...] The post BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00271--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2436-5.50%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00318-1.24%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
Share
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.1984+0.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010926+3.05%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Ripple acquires treasury management firm GTreasury for $1b

ETH News: Pico Prism Proves 99.6% of ETH Blocks in Real Time