An overview of the six current narratives: Where is liquidity headed next?

By: PANews
2025/03/10 15:54
SIX
SIX$0.01649-5.06%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00549-7.73%
FLOW
FLOW$0.2738-4.36%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$15.85-3.47%
Ethereum
ETH$3,868.29-3.34%

Author: Game , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

When markets are quiet, it’s a great time to make plans: to think carefully about what will happen next, where the narrative is taking shape, where liquidity will ultimately flow.

1. ETH staking renaissance

ETH needs a lifeline, and staking is the only narrative that can save it.

This is consistent with the current macroeconomic situation: yield is king and investors want cash flow in a bleak environment.

$LDO, $RPL are obvious proxy plays, but with a lack of timelines, timing is everything.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has pushed this narrative before and may do so again. With crypto-friendly regulators, incentives will come into place.

No one wants to be exposed yet: uncertainty keeps people on the sidelines, but once the right fund manager or analyst gets going, things can move fast.

Related reading: A deep dive into Ethereum issuance and destruction: a cat-and-mouse game

2. Large Token ETFs (LTC, HBAR and Betas)

$LTC, $HBAR, and $XRP are all in the ETF application process.

The narrative is most likely to be "buy on rumor, sell on news." Huge inflows are not expected, but correct positioning can still reap strong rewards.

If news announcements come out too quickly, liquidity can shift quickly and exits can become tricky. The best case scenario is to stagger approvals of ETFs so you can rotate appropriately.

Time your moves carefully and don't be the last one holding on.

Related reading: A large number of applications for copycat ETFs are coming, is a new wave of hype coming?

3. Buyback Club (Fee Switch and Buyback)

MKR previously rose 200% due to the buyback, and AAVE rose 30% in the days after the buyback was announced.

  • Hyperliquid → $600 million in buybacks per year
  • Jupiter → $250 million repurchase per year
  • Ethena → Fee switch coming soon

With less supply, selling pressure decreases.

  • Reflexivity (the circular relationship between cause and effect) comes into play: buybacks drive up prices → generate more fees → fund bigger buybacks → cycle.
  • The narrative is strong: traders are rushing to buy back in, which only accelerates the entire cycle.

More protocols will follow: buybacks and fee switches are becoming the preferred strategies for price appreciation.

Trade on the news, don’t trade in the middle of a curve, don’t take profits too early, study previous price action.

Prioritize new/breaking news announcements over past ones. ($HYPE buyback was great but has played out, new catalysts are important)

Related reading: Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies

4. RWA and Tokenization

The previous $ONDO has already started. The new "game" will take center stage.

This narrative fits perfectly with TradFi’s interest in tokenization.

Current Watchlist:

  • $PLUME: A new, powerful narrative will emerge soon with mainnet launch
  • $AERO: A project that most people haven’t noticed yet. If Base continues to build its own blockchain, it will be a “favorable” trading opportunity considering its strong ecological connections and recent direction change.
  • $SYROP (formerly MPL): Added to Coinbase roadmap, may be listed in a few weeks.

More quality projects may emerge in the future. RWA is a category worth watching closely.

Related reading: RWA track in-depth research report: The integration path of traditional finance and crypto market

5. Robotics and possible AI 2.0 transactions

Figure AI (a company working on developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots) is already a leader in the humanoid robotics space. Tesla is making a big move toward automation, which is basically the entire bet for the company right now.

The narrative is simple: increased productivity = cost savings for companies, which is attractive in a slowing economy.

The risks remain high, but the meta is forming.

On-chain exposure is limited but growing, and currently mainly early infrastructure projects.

The current opportunity is to find virtual bot proxies. This has happened before: the bot itself may be completely useless, like all the junk bots, but the infrastructure is the real deal. (No need to show the substance, as long as other people are using it)

If the price is cheap enough and you have an edge in your analysis, then enter now, or watch closely and react at any time.

Related reading: Detailed explanation of the changing trends of emerging agents: AI companions and robots may have great potential

6. Participation of other sovereign states

Currently, cryptocurrency trading is entirely dependent on US decisions: policies, ETF flows, regulations.

If other T1/T2 countries intervene, it will break the US dominance and trigger a new hoarding race.

This narrative is unpredictable, but once it happens, the market will change rapidly.

Related reading: South Korea's major crypto policy trends: turning to easing, allowing legal persons to open crypto real-name accounts

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

The post Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised more than $26 million and is currently being offered at a presale price of $0.0022. With gains of approximately 120%, initial investors appear to be very excited.  An increasing number of traders and investors are starting to think that LILPEPE might be important in the crypto market. The excitement is certainly building. Here’s how and where to buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) this October if you want to get in on the action early. What Makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out Here’s the thing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme token. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain built for lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a dash of that classic meme energy that keeps the internet alive. While most projects focus purely on tech, LILPEPE adds personality to performance—it’s Ethereum’s scalability wrapped in humor and community spirit.  Think of it this way: LILPEPE doesn’t just scale Ethereum; it out-memes it. That mix of real utility and cultural charm is why crypto watchers are calling it the next crypto to explode. The Presale That’s Breaking Records If you’ve been keeping an eye on the presale numbers, you know this thing is moving fast. Stage 12 sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $25.4 million, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. That’s a 120% jump from the starting price, a clear sign of growing demand. So far, over 16.42 billion tokens have been sold, and yes, CoinMarketCap has officially listed Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  That listing adds a layer of legitimacy that meme investors crave, showing that this project isn’t just smoke and memes; it has structure, traction, and serious community backing. If history is any guide, this type of momentum usually points to one thing: the next crypto to explode. How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE)…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000688-4.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012446-17.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02321-2.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Share
BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

TLDR BNY Mellon Q3 profit jumps on strong core growth and solid cost control. $5.08B revenue lifts BNY Mellon’s Q3, highlighting operational strength. BK posts steady margins and capital growth, boosting financial stability. Securities and wealth units fuel double-digit Q3 gains for BNY Mellon. Strong balance sheet and digital focus power BNY Mellon’s steady ascent. [...] The post BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00271--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2422-6.59%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00318-1.24%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

Ripple acquires treasury management firm GTreasury for $1b

ETH News: Pico Prism Proves 99.6% of ETH Blocks in Real Time