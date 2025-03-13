Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

By: PANews
2025/03/13 14:50
Bitcoin
BTC$107,960.81-3.21%
MAY
MAY$0.02983-0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$3,880.09-3.14%

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

1. Market observation

Keywords: FOMC, ETH, BTC

The ETH/BTC ratio has fallen to its lowest level since mid-2020, and economist and cryptocurrency trader Alex Kruger has made a trading suggestion: "If you still hold ETH, now may be a good time to switch to high-beta altcoins. Even if the market falls, the losses in both cases may be comparable, but if the market rises, there is hope for significant excess returns, which can then be exchanged back for BTC. However, market indicators show that we are still in the "Bitcoin season", and crypto trader Hansolar has clearly predicted that 2025 will be the "year-round Bitcoin season." CoinMarketCap's altcoin seasonality index is only 13/100, and Bitcoin's market dominance has risen to 62.15%, far higher than the 42% level when Ethereum hit an all-time high of $4,800 in November 2021.

Judging from the trading data, USDT wallet activity has increased significantly. Vincent Liu, chief investment officer of Kronos Research, believes that traders usually accumulate USDT during market declines to find buying opportunities. The current surge in USDT activity is a bullish signal, indicating that there is a lot of buying power in the off-market. With the inflation rate falling to 2.8% in February, lower than expected, this may reduce the pressure on cryptocurrency prices. Traders also need to pay attention to the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 18, which may point out a new trading direction for the market.

It is worth noting that Qiao Wang, founder of Alliance DAO, pointed out that Ethereum has reached an oversold level similar to the Terra crash in 2021, the deep bear market in 2018, and the DAO hack in 2016, and there may be trading opportunities at this price. In contrast, the game asset market has performed well. The return on investment of CS2 accessories has surpassed the S&P 500 index and major crypto assets, becoming one of the best performing trading varieties. The total value of in-game items has exceeded US$4.3 billion and maintained an upward momentum.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 13)

  • Bitcoin: $82,999.85 (-11.36% year-to-date), daily spot volume $37.583 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,861.07 (-44.18% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.944 billion

  • Fear index: 45 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.60 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 61.3%, ETH 8.5%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, BTC, ETH

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9242

  • Sector ups and downs: Meme sector rose 4%, Layer2 sector rose 3.7%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 89,371 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$256 million, including BTC liquidation of US$102 million and ETH liquidation of US$61.1789 million

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

3. ETF flows (as of March 12 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $13.33 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$10.3 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US President Trump met with US technology leaders, including the CEOs of HP, Intel, IBM, and Qualcomm. (March 11, 2:00)

US President Trump signed an executive order. US February unadjusted CPI annual rate (March 12, 20:30)

  • Actual: 2.8% / Previous: 3% / Expected: 2.9%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate (March 12, 20:30)

  • Actual: 0.2% / Previous: 0.50% / Expected: 0.30%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 8 (10,000 people) (March 13, 20:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 22.1 / Expected: None

5. Hot News

Ripple receives Dubai license to provide crypto payment services in the UAE

China Banknote Printing and Minting Group: Never sold virtual currency through any channel

OKX will delist multiple spot trading pairs including XR, GOAL, KP3R, LBR, LAMB, BZZ, GPT, etc.

U.S. stocks closed: Nasdaq rose 1.2%, Tesla rose more than 7%

Coinbase to List Maple Finance (SYRUP) Trading

Coinbase will list Aethir (ATH) trading, and trading pairs will be available on March 14

Venice airdrop ends, $100 million of unclaimed VVV tokens destroyed

North Korean hacker group Lazarus embeds cryptocurrency-stealing malware in new batch of JavaScript packages

Bezos-backed banking startup Stark Bank SA targets Brazilian cryptocurrency business

Binance announces $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX

Bolivian State Energy Company YBFB to Pay for Energy Imports with Cryptocurrency

CBOE Submits 19b-4 Filing for Franklin Solana ETF

Video-sharing platform Rumble spends $17.1 million to buy 188 BT

The Russian Central Bank plans to establish a special experimental legal system for three years to allow a limited group of people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

Traders still expect the Fed to resume rate cuts in June

U.S. CPI data for February fell short of expectations

Market News: Russian Central Bank allows investors to purchase cryptocurrencies on a limited basis

Binance Alpha launches new audit mechanism and removes multiple tokens that do not meet the standards

Analysis: Bitcoin forms bullish RSI divergence just ahead of US CPI release

South Korea plans to issue new guidelines in the third quarter to lift the ban on institutional cryptocurrency investments

Over 136.7 million USDT transferred from unknown wallet to Binance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

The post Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised more than $26 million and is currently being offered at a presale price of $0.0022. With gains of approximately 120%, initial investors appear to be very excited.  An increasing number of traders and investors are starting to think that LILPEPE might be important in the crypto market. The excitement is certainly building. Here’s how and where to buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) this October if you want to get in on the action early. What Makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out Here’s the thing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme token. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain built for lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a dash of that classic meme energy that keeps the internet alive. While most projects focus purely on tech, LILPEPE adds personality to performance—it’s Ethereum’s scalability wrapped in humor and community spirit.  Think of it this way: LILPEPE doesn’t just scale Ethereum; it out-memes it. That mix of real utility and cultural charm is why crypto watchers are calling it the next crypto to explode. The Presale That’s Breaking Records If you’ve been keeping an eye on the presale numbers, you know this thing is moving fast. Stage 12 sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $25.4 million, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. That’s a 120% jump from the starting price, a clear sign of growing demand. So far, over 16.42 billion tokens have been sold, and yes, CoinMarketCap has officially listed Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  That listing adds a layer of legitimacy that meme investors crave, showing that this project isn’t just smoke and memes; it has structure, traction, and serious community backing. If history is any guide, this type of momentum usually points to one thing: the next crypto to explode. How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE)…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000688-4.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012446-17.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02321-2.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Share
BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

TLDR BNY Mellon Q3 profit jumps on strong core growth and solid cost control. $5.08B revenue lifts BNY Mellon’s Q3, highlighting operational strength. BK posts steady margins and capital growth, boosting financial stability. Securities and wealth units fuel double-digit Q3 gains for BNY Mellon. Strong balance sheet and digital focus power BNY Mellon’s steady ascent. [...] The post BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00271--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2422-6.59%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00318-1.24%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

Ripple acquires treasury management firm GTreasury for $1b

ETH News: Pico Prism Proves 99.6% of ETH Blocks in Real Time