Retail Titans Amazon and Walmart Reportedly Weigh Stablecoin Options

As enthusiasm for stablecoins keeps gaining traction among big corporations, sources say retail titan Walmart and e-commerce powerhouse Amazon are actively exploring the possibility of launching their own digital dollar-pegged tokens.

As of press time, the combined value of all circulating stablecoins has reached $250.981 billion, according to data from defillama.com. Many believe the stablecoin market could expand dramatically—especially if Congress pushes forward with legislation tied to the tech. This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he envisions the stablecoin space ballooning to a $2 trillion valuation.

A fresh report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) by Gina Heeb, Anna Maria Andriotis, and Josh Dawsey reveals that sources “familiar with the matter” say Amazon and Walmart are considering stepping into the stablecoin arena. Those same sources also told the WSJ team that other major players, including Expedia Group, are showing growing interest in the space.

“Amazon’s efforts are still in the early stages, a person familiar with discussions said, and some of the talks have centered on having the company’s own coin for online purchases,” the WSJ reporters note.

The news trails comments from Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, who hinted the company might wade into the dollar-backed crypto arena. At the same time, chatter continues around other major players—Deutsche Bank, Apple, X, and Airbnb—exploring the space, with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also weighing in on the topic.

The WSJ report further notes that Amazon and Walmart “have also weighed how to use outside stablecoins, some of the people said, even if they decide not to pursue their own.” Pieces like the WSJ editorial and others have ignited plenty of chatter about financial heavyweights and tech titans stepping into the stablecoin mix—And while the air is thick with hints of new contenders, only time will reveal who actually jumps in.