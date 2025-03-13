The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

By: PANews
2025/03/13 18:00
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.12814-2.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001174+2.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.09655-11.06%
Treehouse
TREE$0.1593-7.86%

Author: Castle Labs

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The last two months have been one of the most challenging periods in the crypto space, with players exiting in droves and liquidity becoming the scarcest commodity in the space.

Likewise, individual ecosystems face growth challenges, but Sonic has been fighting through the bloodbath.

From Fantom to Sonic

From a technical perspective, the transition from Fantom to Sonic makes the chain one of the best performing EVM L1s with:

  • 10,000 TPS
  • Sub-second finality
  • Solidity/Vyper support

Thanks to incremental Sonic consensus, these features continue to improve rapidly: on average they are 2.04 times faster and use 67.8% less memory.

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

In addition, several incentive programs help to strengthen the community and attract new developers and users:

  • FeeM (Fee Monetization): Apps can earn 90% of the fees they generate
  • Innovators Fund: $200 million to support applications and drive new initiatives
  • Airdrop: About $200 million to reward users

Ecosystem Updates

TVL growth: Among the top 25 chains by TVL, only three chains saw an increase last month, with Sonic seeing the largest increase.

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

 Source: DeFiLlama

FeeM: Over 900,000 $S have been allocated to projects that generate fees on the network, with a value of over $500,000.

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

An evolving ecosystem

Aave deploys its lending market on the Sonic network. Users can borrow, supply, and earn incentives on Aave. Initial assets include $USDC, $WETH, and $wS. In addition, Sonic and Aave also provide incentives of $15 million and $800,000 respectively to attract users. The newly added market reached the supply cap on the first day.

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

Llamaswap: DefiLlama adds Sonic Labs to the list of supported chains. Users can use DefiLlama to exchange tokens more efficiently.

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

Trust Wallet also announced the integration of Sonic (S), allowing users to manage assets on the Sonic chain within the wallet, including sending, receiving and storing native S tokens and tokens issued based on Sonic.

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

In addition, Jumper is also launched on Sonic, and users can bridge tokens to Sonic through Jumper.

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

Native Project

The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

Shadow Exchange : Shadow Exchange is a DEX platform that uses the (3,3) model that was popular in the last cycle and allows users to earn above-average APY returns on their pools. Shadow is also the 5th highest-grossing DEX in the past 7 days.

Related reading: 20 times in three weeks, will Shadow Exchange, which adopts the x(3,3) incentive model, become the Sonic DeFi engine?

Stream Finance : Stream Finance is a yield product that grew TVL from 0 to $25M in 10 days thanks to its vault, where users can choose USDC pools with up to 25% APY.

SwapX : SwapX is a DEX built on Algebra and is the first modular AMM with a V4 plugin. Key features include:

  • Algebra Integral as the main engine
  • Support modular upgrades to add new features without disrupting liquidity while retaining user self-custody rights.
  • VE(3,3) Token Model

Hand of God : Hand of God is an AI-driven DeFi protocol inspired by the original Tomb Finance model that optimizes governance through real-time data analysis. The current TVL is approximately $19 million.

Eggs Finance : Eggs Finance is a DeFi protocol that allows users to mint $EGGS with $S, use $EGGS as collateral to borrow more $S, and maximize leverage strategies.

Related reading: What other wealth codes are worth paying attention to in the Sonic ecosystem?

Metropolis : Metropolis is a DLMM-powered DEX that combines AMM and order book capabilities to enable zero-slippage trading and high APY returns.

Related reading: After the gorgeous name change, this article will take you to understand the latest status of Sonic ecosystem

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

The post Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised more than $26 million and is currently being offered at a presale price of $0.0022. With gains of approximately 120%, initial investors appear to be very excited.  An increasing number of traders and investors are starting to think that LILPEPE might be important in the crypto market. The excitement is certainly building. Here’s how and where to buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) this October if you want to get in on the action early. What Makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out Here’s the thing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme token. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain built for lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a dash of that classic meme energy that keeps the internet alive. While most projects focus purely on tech, LILPEPE adds personality to performance—it’s Ethereum’s scalability wrapped in humor and community spirit.  Think of it this way: LILPEPE doesn’t just scale Ethereum; it out-memes it. That mix of real utility and cultural charm is why crypto watchers are calling it the next crypto to explode. The Presale That’s Breaking Records If you’ve been keeping an eye on the presale numbers, you know this thing is moving fast. Stage 12 sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $25.4 million, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. That’s a 120% jump from the starting price, a clear sign of growing demand. So far, over 16.42 billion tokens have been sold, and yes, CoinMarketCap has officially listed Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  That listing adds a layer of legitimacy that meme investors crave, showing that this project isn’t just smoke and memes; it has structure, traction, and serious community backing. If history is any guide, this type of momentum usually points to one thing: the next crypto to explode. How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE)…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000688-4.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012446-17.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02321-2.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Share
BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

TLDR BNY Mellon Q3 profit jumps on strong core growth and solid cost control. $5.08B revenue lifts BNY Mellon’s Q3, highlighting operational strength. BK posts steady margins and capital growth, boosting financial stability. Securities and wealth units fuel double-digit Q3 gains for BNY Mellon. Strong balance sheet and digital focus power BNY Mellon’s steady ascent. [...] The post BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00271--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2422-6.59%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00318-1.24%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

Ripple acquires treasury management firm GTreasury for $1b

ETH News: Pico Prism Proves 99.6% of ETH Blocks in Real Time