Viewpoint: It is not advisable to "buy at the bottom" at the moment, wait for these three situations to occur

By: PANews
2025/03/14 12:23
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0002442+%13,05
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0,0000111-%1,76
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,005037-%13,27
Notcoin
NOT$0,000865-%4,22

Author: The DeFi Investor

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Almost every coin has been experiencing a multi-week decline.

If you have lost a lot of money recently, I would personally recommend taking a break from trading, making a new plan, and doing whatever you can to avoid revenge trading.

The goal now is to survive and preserve remaining capital.

As long as you don't lose everything and continue to stay at the "gambling table", there will be another chance.

Why does the market continue to fall?

In my opinion, there are two main reasons:

1. There is a lot of macro uncertainty: The stock market has also been crashing, and cryptocurrencies have always been closely correlated with the stock market.

As crazy as it may sound, these uncertainties are likely created intentionally by the US government.

Why?

Because Trump wants to force the Fed Chairman to cut interest rates.

Viewpoint: It is not advisable to "buy at the bottom" at the moment, wait for these three situations to occur

The Trump administration's constant threats to impose tariffs and then reversals at the last minute created a lot of panic in the market.

The Trump administration is destroying the market in this way and putting pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates because Powell is more likely to cut interest rates when market conditions are bad.

Unfortunately, unless the Trump administration stops fearmongering or Powell agrees to cut rates, financial markets will continue to suffer.

Cryptocurrencies, which are considered a high-risk asset class, were particularly affected by the news.

2. The White House’s first cryptocurrency summit and the national Bitcoin reserve did not achieve the expected hype effect.

(Don’t get me wrong, the US establishing a national Bitcoin reserve will still have a huge impact in the long run)

This good news has long been digested by the market. It was a long time ago that Trump first stated that the Bitcoin currently held by the United States will be stored in the national reserve.

However, many expect Trump to also announce a specific strategy for the U.S. government to increase its holdings of Bitcoin over time.

But such strategic moves were not announced, and the Trump administration only announced that it would not sell the confiscated Bitcoins. This is why the launch of the US Bitcoin Reserve ultimately became a selling event.

Nevertheless, current macro uncertainty remains the main reason for the recent market plunge.

When to buy the dip?

Before buying aggressively on dips, expect to see the following happen (not investment advice):

  1. The Fed cuts rates - historically, rate cuts are good news for financial markets, and the Trump administration may stop creating so much market uncertainty once the dust settles
  2. A new upcoming major crypto catalyst emerges - the biggest rally seen in this cycle was driven by two major events in the past: the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF and Trump’s victory
  3. BTC and altcoins show strength even amid bearish news — a sign that sellers are running out of tokens

Before that, individuals would rather use idle funds for yield mining and airdrops. The market has been "bleeding" for several weeks, and it is wise to wait for signs of recovery in the market before buying.

I am very confident that the crypto market will make a comeback.

If the collapse of FTX, Three Arrows Capital, and Terra Luna wasn’t enough to destroy crypto, what else could?

Sometimes it makes sense to take high risks, but sometimes the best thing to do is to sit back and protect your hard-earned money.

Related reading: Trump 2.0: What new changes are coming to cryptocurrency regulation? A review of key policy adjustments in the eight weeks since he took office

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

The post Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised more than $26 million and is currently being offered at a presale price of $0.0022. With gains of approximately 120%, initial investors appear to be very excited.  An increasing number of traders and investors are starting to think that LILPEPE might be important in the crypto market. The excitement is certainly building. Here’s how and where to buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) this October if you want to get in on the action early. What Makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out Here’s the thing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme token. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain built for lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a dash of that classic meme energy that keeps the internet alive. While most projects focus purely on tech, LILPEPE adds personality to performance—it’s Ethereum’s scalability wrapped in humor and community spirit.  Think of it this way: LILPEPE doesn’t just scale Ethereum; it out-memes it. That mix of real utility and cultural charm is why crypto watchers are calling it the next crypto to explode. The Presale That’s Breaking Records If you’ve been keeping an eye on the presale numbers, you know this thing is moving fast. Stage 12 sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $25.4 million, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. That’s a 120% jump from the starting price, a clear sign of growing demand. So far, over 16.42 billion tokens have been sold, and yes, CoinMarketCap has officially listed Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  That listing adds a layer of legitimacy that meme investors crave, showing that this project isn’t just smoke and memes; it has structure, traction, and serious community backing. If history is any guide, this type of momentum usually points to one thing: the next crypto to explode. How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE)…
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000688-%4,84
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012446-%17,20
Moonveil
MORE$0,02321-%2,64
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Share
BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

TLDR BNY Mellon Q3 profit jumps on strong core growth and solid cost control. $5.08B revenue lifts BNY Mellon’s Q3, highlighting operational strength. BK posts steady margins and capital growth, boosting financial stability. Securities and wealth units fuel double-digit Q3 gains for BNY Mellon. Strong balance sheet and digital focus power BNY Mellon’s steady ascent. [...] The post BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.
TaskBunny
BNY$0,00271--%
Core DAO
CORE$0,2422-%6,59
Fuel
FUEL$0,00318-%1,24
Share
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

Ripple acquires treasury management firm GTreasury for $1b

ETH News: Pico Prism Proves 99.6% of ETH Blocks in Real Time