U.S. stock market opens: the three major indexes open sharply lower, and the crypto sector falls across the board

By: PANews
2025/06/13 21:33
PANews reported on June 13 that the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.06%. The crypto sector fell across the board, with Coinbase (COIN.O) and Strategy both falling more than 1%, Riot Platforms and HUT 8 Mining both falling more than 2%; Tesla (TSLA.O) fell 1.4%, with reports that the Swedish "AP7" pension fund said it had blacklisted Tesla and sold all its shares.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Incrypted2025/09/18 21:35
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
