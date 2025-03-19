Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

By: PANews
2025/03/19 14:50
Binance Coin
BNB$1,146.21-1.96%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184311+2.06%

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

1. Market observation

Keywords: BNB, ETH, BTC

The BNB chain Meme market is in full swing. The on-chain market is closely related to the words and deeds of CZ and He Yi, and the market focus is on CZ's upcoming profile picture. In the past 24 hours, 4 new Meme projects on the BNB chain have exceeded $1 million in market value. However, institutional investors are more cautious about Meme coins. In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment, warned that most Memecoins in the $2.6 trillion crypto market may eventually be "worthless." She pointed out that although the combination of blockchain and AI has spawned "millions" of Memecoins, these tokens have limited actual value, and ARK's private funds will not invest in such assets.

In contrast, Wood is positive about mainstream crypto assets. She is optimistic about the development prospects of assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, and predicts that Bitcoin may exceed $1 million by 2030. However, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said that although the market has been bullish for the past two years, the current data has clearly weakened and the market may have entered a bear market. For Ethereum, the MVRV ratio is about 0.9, which is at a historical low, and this level usually coincides with a good entry opportunity.

At the macro level, QCP Capital analysis believes that although the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates this week, any dovish signal from Powell may become a catalyst for Bitcoin's rise. The overall market volatility has eased, with the VIX index falling back to around 20. In terms of institutional participation, Coinbase's latest survey shows that 83% of institutional investors plan to expand their cryptocurrency allocation this year, reflecting that as the regulatory environment becomes clearer, institutions' confidence in digital assets is increasing.

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 19)

  • Bitcoin: $83,173.19 (-10.99% year-to-date), daily spot volume $19.375 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,939.26 (-41.89% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.716 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 23 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.46 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.6%, ETH 8.6%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AUCTION, LOOM, BTC, UXLINK

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9701

  • Sector gains and losses: SocialFi sector rose 3.25%, RWA sector rose 2.48%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 94,598 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$198 million, including BTC liquidation of US$60.07 million and ETH liquidation of US$35.81 million

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

3. ETF flows (as of March 18 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $209 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$52,815,600

4. Today’s Outlook

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending March 14 (10,000 barrels) (March 19, 22:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 144.8 / Expected: Not announced

The Federal Reserve FOMC announced its interest rate decision and a summary of economic expectations. (March 20, 02:00)

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision (upper limit) until March 19 (March 20, 02:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference. (March 20, 02:30)

  • Binance to List StraitsX USD (XUSD)

  • Babylon will extend the airdrop registration deadline to 4:00 pm on March 19

  • WazirX: Voting period for proposed restructuring plan set for March 19 to March 28

  • Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 19, accounting for 25.72% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$31.8 million;

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: RSS3 up 101.57% in 24 hours, Dohrnii (DHN) up 44.07%, EOS up 27.28%, AUCTION up 25.94%, LOOM up 25.74%

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

5. Hot News

  • A smart money address accumulated 1.136 million BMT in 15 hours, becoming the top 4 holding address on the chain
  • North Carolina Bitcoin Reserve Bill Would Authorize 10% of Public Funds to Purchase Bitcoin
  • Nvidia launches GR00T N1, a universal base model for robots
  • MyShell Launches Shell Launchpad, AI Agent Launch and Tokenization Platform
  • Suspected Sun Yuchen's address pledged 60,000 ETH to Lido yesterday, worth over $100 million
  • Coinbase survey: Institutional investors remain optimistic about cryptocurrencies, 83% of institutions plan to expand their allocation this year
  • Bo Hines says US stablecoin bill could reach Trump within two months
  • Raydium is developing LaunchLab, a Meme coin issuance platform, to compete with Pump.fun
  • Cathie Wood: Plans to tokenize the company's funds if US regulations allow
  • EOS transforms into a "web3 bank" and changes its name to Vaulta, plans to launch a new token
  • Filecoin Ecosystem DeFi Protocol Glif Launches GLF Governance Token and Airdrops 94 Million Tokens
  • BlackRock, Superstate, Centrifuge receive $1 billion in RWA tokenized asset investment from Sky
  • Nasdaq submits rule change application to list 21Shares Polkadot ETF
  • Strategy announced that it would issue 5 million additional preferred shares to raise funds, which it plans to use to increase its holdings of Bitcoin
  • Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Bubblemaps (BMT)
  • CryptoQuant CEO: The market may have entered a bear market and will not short BTC
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

The post Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised more than $26 million and is currently being offered at a presale price of $0.0022. With gains of approximately 120%, initial investors appear to be very excited.  An increasing number of traders and investors are starting to think that LILPEPE might be important in the crypto market. The excitement is certainly building. Here’s how and where to buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) this October if you want to get in on the action early. What Makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out Here’s the thing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme token. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain built for lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a dash of that classic meme energy that keeps the internet alive. While most projects focus purely on tech, LILPEPE adds personality to performance—it’s Ethereum’s scalability wrapped in humor and community spirit.  Think of it this way: LILPEPE doesn’t just scale Ethereum; it out-memes it. That mix of real utility and cultural charm is why crypto watchers are calling it the next crypto to explode. The Presale That’s Breaking Records If you’ve been keeping an eye on the presale numbers, you know this thing is moving fast. Stage 12 sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $25.4 million, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. That’s a 120% jump from the starting price, a clear sign of growing demand. So far, over 16.42 billion tokens have been sold, and yes, CoinMarketCap has officially listed Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  That listing adds a layer of legitimacy that meme investors crave, showing that this project isn’t just smoke and memes; it has structure, traction, and serious community backing. If history is any guide, this type of momentum usually points to one thing: the next crypto to explode. How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE)…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000688-4.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012446-17.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02321-2.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Share
BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

TLDR BNY Mellon Q3 profit jumps on strong core growth and solid cost control. $5.08B revenue lifts BNY Mellon’s Q3, highlighting operational strength. BK posts steady margins and capital growth, boosting financial stability. Securities and wealth units fuel double-digit Q3 gains for BNY Mellon. Strong balance sheet and digital focus power BNY Mellon’s steady ascent. [...] The post BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00271--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2422-6.59%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00318-1.24%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

Ripple acquires treasury management firm GTreasury for $1b

ETH News: Pico Prism Proves 99.6% of ETH Blocks in Real Time