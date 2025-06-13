Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will publish its second policy statement on digital asset development in June

By: PANews
2025/06/13 15:32
PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong SAR Financial Secretary Paul Chan said at the 2025 Caixin Summer Summit that Hong Kong has launched a licensing system for digital asset trading platforms and stablecoins, and is promoting regulatory arrangements for custody and over-the-counter transactions. "This month, we will publish the second policy statement on the development of digital assets in Hong Kong, focusing on combining financial services with innovation and expanding the application scenarios of digital assets."

