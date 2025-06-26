Nano Labs Announces 600 Bitcoins in First Round of $500 Million Convertible Note Deal

By: PANews
2025/06/26
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs announced that it had just received 600 bitcoins (about 63.6 million U.S. dollars) in the first round of investment in its $500 million convertible bond transaction. Currently, the company holds 1,000 bitcoins in its reserve fund.

