The new reality after the halving narrative is disillusioned: Bitcoin slow bull, MEME Shura field, technology death valley, hot spot blitzkrieg

By: PANews
2025/06/25 17:00
I just finished chatting with a few big guys in the industry, and everyone was discussing the same thing...

The "four-year cycle" theory is completely outdated! If you are still holding on to your sudden wealth and still fantasizing about the "opportunity to win ten or a hundred times in a bull market", you may have been completely abandoned by the market. Why?

Because smart money has long discovered a secret: Crypto is no longer applicable to one set of gameplay, but rather four completely different gameplay cycles are running simultaneously: the rhythm, gameplay, and money-making logic of each gameplay cycle are completely different.

——Bitcoin super cycle: retail investors are out, and a decade of slow bull market may be inevitable. The "script" of the traditional halving cycle? It has completely failed! BTC has evolved from a "hype target" to an "institutional allocation asset". The capital volume and allocation logic of Wall Street, listed companies, and ETFs are completely different from the "bull-bear switching" gameplay of retail investors.

What are the key changes? Retail investors are handing over their stakes on a large scale, while institutional funds represented by MicroStrategy are rushing in. This fundamental reconstruction of the stake structure is redefining BTC's price discovery mechanism and volatility characteristics.

What do retail investors face? The double squeeze of "time cost" and "opportunity cost".

Institutions can afford to hold BTC for 3-5 years to wait for the long-term value of BTC to be realized, but what about retail investors? Obviously, they cannot have such patience and financial strength.

In my opinion, we are likely to see a BTC super slow bull market that will last for more than ten years. The annualized rate of return will stabilize in the 20-30% range, but the intraday volatility will be significantly reduced, making it more like a steady growth technology stock.

As for what the upper limit of BTC's price will be? From the perspective of retail investors today, it is even difficult to predict.

——MEME short-wave cycle of attention: From slum paradise to professional leek-cutting field, MEME long-term bull theory is actually valid. In the window period of technical narrative expression, MEME narrative will always cooperate with the rhythm of emotions, funds and attention to fill the "boring vacuum" of the market.

What is the essence of MEME? It is a speculative vehicle for "instant gratification".

There is no need for white papers, technical verification, or roadmaps. All you need is a symbol that can make people smile or resonate. From cat and dog culture to political MEME, from AI concept packaging to community IP incubation, MEME has evolved into a complete "emotional monetization" industry chain.

What's worse is that MEME's "short, flat and fast" characteristics make it a barometer of market sentiment and a reservoir of funds.

When funds are abundant, MEME becomes the preferred testing ground for hot money; when funds are scarce, MEME becomes the last speculative safe haven.

However, the reality is cruel. The MEME market is evolving from "grassroots carnival" to "professional competition".

The difficulty for ordinary retail investors to make profits in this high-frequency rotation is increasing exponentially.

Stories about young player P creating legends by just sitting there doing nothing may become less and less common. The entry of studios, scientists and big investors will cause this former "slum paradise" to become extremely inward-looking.

——Long-term leap forward in technology narrative: bottom fishing in the Death Valley, starting with 10 times in 3 years?

Has the technology narrative disappeared? Not really. Innovations that really have technical barriers, such as Layer2 expansion, ZK technology, AI infra, etc., require 2-3 years or even longer to build before seeing actual results. Such projects follow the technology maturity curve (Gartner Hype Cycle) rather than the sentiment cycle of the capital market - there is a fundamental time misalignment between the two.

The reason why technology narratives are criticized by the market is that when the project is still in the conceptual stage, it is overvalued, and then underestimated in the "death valley" stage when the technology really begins to land. This determines that the value release of technology projects presents a nonlinear leap-forward feature.

For investors with patience and technical judgment, deploying truly valuable technology projects in the "Death Valley" stage may be the best strategy to obtain excess returns. But the premise is that you have to be able to endure the long waiting period and market suffering, as well as potential cynicism.

——Short cycle of innovative small hot spots: 1-3 months window period, brewing the main upward wave narrative. Before the main technical narrative is formed, various small narratives rotate rapidly, from RWA to DePIN, from AI Agent to AI Infra (MCP+A2A). Each small hot spot may only have a window period of 1-3 months.

This narrative fragmentation and high-frequency rotation reflect the dual constraints of the current market's scarcity of attention and the efficiency of rent-seeking funds.

In fact, it is not difficult to find that the typical small narrative cycle follows a six-stage model: "Concept verification → Funding test → Public opinion amplification → FOMO entry → Valuation overdraft → Fund withdrawal". Want to profit from this model? The key is to enter the "concept verification" to "funding test" stage, and exit at the peak of "FOMO entry".

Competition between small narratives is essentially a zero-sum game of attention resources. However, there are technical correlations and conceptual progressions between narratives. For example, the MCP (Model Context Protocol) protocol and the A2A (Agent-to-Agent) interaction standard in AI Infra are actually the technical reconstruction of the AI Agent narrative. If subsequent narratives can continue the previous hot spots, form a systematic upgrade linkage, and truly precipitate a sustainable value closed loop in the linkage process, it is very likely that a super narrative with a main upward wave level similar to DeFi Summer will be born.

Judging from the existing small narrative structure, AI infrastructure is most likely to achieve breakthroughs first. If the underlying technologies such as MCP protocol, A2A communication standard, distributed computing power, reasoning, data network, etc. can be organically integrated, there is indeed the potential to build a super narrative similar to "AI Summer".

above.

In general, only by recognizing the nature of these four parallel game cycles can we find the right strategy in their respective rhythms. Undoubtedly, the single "four-year cycle" thinking can no longer keep up with the complexity of the current market. Adapting to the new normal of "multiple game cycles in parallel" may be the key to truly profiting in this bull market.

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Coinbase launched " Coinbase Business, " offering USDC payments, API integration, and chargeback elimination for businesses. USDC balances earn an annualized yield of 4.1% and can be withdrawn to a linked business bank account via Wire or ACH at any time . Transactions can be synchronized with QuickBooks and Xero via CoinTracker. Coinbase and Circle split USDC revenue 50/50 . Coinbase is exploring expanding stablecoin functionality across its exchange and Base Chain, and has been in talks to acquire BVNK for approximately $1.5 billion . Coinbase is also advancing AI - powered payment agents and the open-source x402 protocol .
Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De cryptomarkt laat op dit moment tekenen van herstel zien na de crash die we dit weekend hebben meegemaakt. Toen zagen we dat er $ 19 miljard liquidaties waren. We zien dat de crypto crash voorbij is, maar ontstaan er hierdoor niet juist koopkansen? Kun je hierdoor meer winst behalen dan voorheen? Marktherstel na record-liquidaties, is de crash voorbij? Na de recente crypto crash probeert de markt zich langzaam maar zeker weer te herstellen. Door de lagere prijzen zijn er meer investeerders die overwegen om in te stappen. De investeerders die juist door de crash verliezen hebben geleden, zijn nu een stuk voorzichtiger met opnieuw inzetten. Er is op dit moment veel voorzichtigheid op de markt, mede door de shutdown in de Verenigde Staten (VS). Het is de vraag wat crypto in de tweede helft van oktober gaat doen, omdat er oorspronkelijk een uptober werd verwacht. Wanneer we kijken naar het sentiment van vandaag, dan zien we dat de markt weer licht aan het dalen is. Vanochtend zagen we juist voorzichtige groene cijfers. Hierdoor kunnen we concluderen dat we te maken hebben met voorzichtigheid. After Bitcoin crashes 10% in a single day, sparking fears of a new crypto winter—discover what historical cycles say about surviving October 2025’s market chaos and how to navigate the next move. See the lessons behind the headlines. — Bitcoin Magazine NL (@BitcoinMagNL) October 16, 2025 Wat analisten nu voorspellen: stabiliteit of verdere druk? In het cryptonieuws vandaag zagen we veel verschillende verwachtingen voorbij komen. Ondertussen is het bijna een week geleden dat de koersen in elkaar zakten door de crypto crash. Vandaag zien we in het nieuws, maar ook aan de hand van de koersen dat de impact van de crash nog steeds aanwezig is. Als we bijvoorbeeld naar Bitcoin (BTC) kijken, dan zien we dat de koers rond de $ 110.000 blijft hangen. Ook de grote altcoin zoals Ethereum (ETH) blijft hangen op de $ 4.000. Hierdoor zien we dat er een beetje stabiliteit op de markt is gekomen. Koopkansen na de crash: tactieken voor beleggers De koersen zijn wel een stuk minder waard dan voorheen, maar het is hierdoor wel de ideale kans op in te kopen (let op, dit is geen financieel advies). Wanneer de cryptomarkt een crash heeft bereikt, zijn er vaak een hele hoop koopkansen waar je gebruik van kunt maken. De toekomst ziet er optimistisch uit, omdat Bitcoin en de markt zichzelf vaak op den duur weten te herstellen. Hierdoor maak je als investeerder meer kans als je nu instapt, in plaats van dat je wacht tot de prijzen weer aan het stijgen zijn. Zo kan een eventuele renteverlaging in de VS de markt weer opnieuw doen stijgen. Verder macro-economisch nieuws kan de markt ook laten stijgen, waardoor er verschillende koopkansen zijn ontstaan door de crash. De crypto crash 2025 is dus zeker niet alleen een negatief punt. The Fed will start QE soon Parabolic run is coming Ignore the news, Trust the data. pic.twitter.com/UhgtoksEit — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) October 15, 2025 Als Nederlandse investeerder nu instappen? Koopkansen op een rij Nu Bitcoin, Ethereum en de native token van Ripple, XRP, weer minder waard zijn, zorgt dit voor koopkansen. Na de crash stabiliseren de koersen op een lager niveau, waardoor je als investeerder dit kan zien als een kans om bijvoorbeeld Bitcoin tegen een lagere prijs te kopen. Verschillende investeerders noemen dit ook wel coins kopen in de uitverkoop. Historisch gezien weten we dat de markt weer gaat stijgen, waardoor het een soort ‘uitverkoop’ moet voorstellen. Als Nederlandse investeerder kan het het overwegen waard zijn om te kijken waar je in wilt investeren. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? We hebben net een van de grootste correcties van 2025 tot nu toe achter de rug, en het ziet er weer positief uit voor crypto. Volgens analisten is de bull market nog steeds intact, en dus zouden altcoins snel kunnen stijgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie… Continue reading Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijkste risico’s na een liquidatiegolf Let wel op, want het is mogelijk dat de koersen in plaats van stijgen eerst nog verder dalen. Zo kan BTC bijvoorbeeld een daling inzetten naar de $ 108.000 en misschien naar de $ 105.000. Er zitten altijd risico’s verbonden aan het handelen na een crash. Door de risico’s te herkennen en je eigen onderzoek te doen, wordt het makkelijker om te bepalen of het nu een goed moment is om in de markt te stappen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
James Wynn, High-Stakes Leveraged Crypto Trader, Liquidated Once Again

James Wynn, High-Stakes Leveraged Crypto Trader, Liquidated Once Again

The post James Wynn, High-Stakes Leveraged Crypto Trader, Liquidated Once Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Wynn, a pseudonymous high-leverage crypto trader, was liquidated for about $4.8 million on Wednesday, according to blockchain analytics company Lookonchain. Wynn opened up $4.8 million in leveraged positions with $197,000 in stablecoins on Tuesday, Lookonchain reported. "Back with a vengeance, coming to get what's rightly mine," Wynn said on Tuesday as he placed his bets. Wynn opened a 40x long position on 34 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at $3.85M, a 10x long on 122,000,000 KingPepe (kPEPE) meme tokens, valued at $917,000, and a 10x position on 712 Hyperliquid (HYPE), valued at $28,000, before losing nearly all of it by Wednesday. Source: Lookonchain The wallet associated with Wynn showed a balance of $63,133 at the time of this writing, data from the Hypurrscan block explorer shows. "It seems every time he returns to Hyperliquid to open new positions, it doesn't take long before he gets wiped out," Lookonchain wrote, highlighting the dangers of leveraged trading and the potential for rapid, outsized losses.  Related: Top 5 crypto traders to watch in 2025: From James Wynn to Machi Big Brother Wynn becomes famous in crypto community for huge liquidations Wynn has gained widespread notoriety in the crypto community for making and losing hundreds of millions of dollars through trading leveraged crypto perpetual futures contracts, which are similar to traditional futures contracts but feature no expiration date. Many exchanges allow traders to use leverage, or margin, to take positions several times larger than their posted collateral, making meteoric gains and catastrophic losses within a short time frame possible. Wynn made headlines in May when he was liquidated for $100 million after the price of BTC dropped to $105,000, taking out his long BTC positions. However, he came back with another $100 million leveraged BTC order days later, after Wynn asked followers on social media…
