Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

By: PANews
2025/03/25 20:28
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00888+0.45%
VinuChain
VC$0.00228-1.72%

Author: Twitter blogger Mosi

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

This article only represents the author's views and does not constitute investment advice.

In the cryptocurrency world, perception is everything. As Plato’s allegory of the cave reveals, many investors are like prisoners trapped in the shadows of the cave—misled by false values ​​deliberately distorted by bad actors. This article will deeply expose how VC-backed project parties implement the following manipulation methods through systematic operations to pave the way for their token price manipulation:

  • Make the "fake circulation" of their tokens as high as possible.
  • Keep the "real circulation" of tokens as low as possible (to help them pump the market).
  • By taking advantage of the fact that the actual circulation amount is extremely small, the price of the currency is driven up.
  • From the trend of low flow/high FDV to the new trend of false flow/high FDV

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

 No, no, no! We are not a low circulation/high FDV token, we are a "community first" token!

Earlier this year, meme-based meme coins surged in popularity, eclipsing traditional VC tokens. These tokens, dubbed "low circulation/high FDV" by the market, have become unworthy of investment with the launch of new derivatives exchange Hyperliquid. Unfortunately, some projects have not faced up to the fundamental flaws of their token economic models and have not focused on developing products with real value. Instead, they have intensified their efforts to artificially reduce circulation, contrary to their public claims.

Keeping the supply of tokens low is beneficial to these projects because it makes price manipulation extremely easy.

1) The foundation sells the locked tokens for cash first

2) Subsequent repurchase on the open market

3) Capital utilization efficiency will be greatly improved.

At the same time, this characteristic of low actual circulation makes the tokens extremely easy to be manipulated to surge or plummet, thus posing huge risks to short sellers and leveraged traders.

Let's look at some examples of what's happening, not a complete list:

1.Mantra Chain

How can a project with a TVL of only $4 million have an FDV of over $10 billion? The answer is very simple: they control the vast majority of OM in circulation. Mantra holds 792 million OM (90% of the total circulating supply) in one wallet. This is a no-brainer, and they don’t even bother to spread the tokens out.

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

 mantra1nc3wrnq7swa0c66nf873g8y4p7q06ezqzyct22

When I asked Mantra co-founder JP Mullin about this, he said it was bullshit and that this was a mirror wallet.

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

So, how do we know what the real circulation of Mantra is?

We can calculate it in the following way:

980 million (circulating supply) - 792 million OM (circulating supply controlled by the team) = 188 million OM

The simple calculation of OM token circulation of 188 million is probably also inaccurate. Because the project team still holds a large number of OM tokens, they have used Sybil attacks to forge accounts to defraud their own airdrops, squeeze more takeover funds, and further control the circulation. The team has deployed about 100 million OM tokens for airdrop Sybil attacks, so we will exclude this part of the data from the actual circulation. For more information, please refer to:

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

As a result, there are only 88 million OMs in circulation in the real market! (Assuming that the project does not control more tokens, but this assumption does not seem to be correct). This makes Mantra's actual circulation market value only $526 million. Compared with its $6.3 billion circulation market value shown on CoinMarketCap, it is a world of difference!

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

The low supply makes it much easier to manipulate the price of OM and liquidate all shorts. It should be scary for traders to short OM. The project team controls the majority of the supply and can pump or dump it at will. It's like trying to bet against DWF Labs in the shitcoin market. I suspect Tritaurian Capital, a company owned by Jim Preissler (SOMA Finance co-founder JP Mullin's boss at trade io), who loaned SOMA $1.5 million, along with some funds and market makers in the Middle East, may be behind the current price anomaly. This complex relationship further compresses the actual circulation, making it more difficult to calculate the true circulation.

This may explain their cautious attitude towards the airdrop plan and their decision to set a lock-up period. If they move forward with the airdrop plan, it will inevitably increase the actual circulation of tokens significantly, which is likely to cause the price of the coin to plummet.

This is not a complicated financial game, but it does seem like a deliberately planned trap whose purpose is to reduce the actual circulation of tokens and increase the price of OM.

2. Movement

Movement Labs provided two options for users to claim the airdrop: users could claim the airdrop on the ETH mainnet, or choose to claim it on their mainnet, which has not yet been launched, to receive a small additional reward. However, a few hours after the claim channel was opened, the following happened:

  • A new fee of 0.015 ETH (about $56 at the exchange rate at the time) was added when claiming on the Ethereum mainnet. This fee was charged in addition to the Ethereum network gas fee. This move caused most users who used small-amount interactions in the testnet to be unable to afford the high fees.
  • While keeping the transaction fees unchanged, the allocation of the Ethereum mainnet was reduced by more than 80%.
  • Claims have been stopped.
  • Limited claims within extremely tight deadlines

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

The result is obvious. Only 58.7 million MOVE tokens were claimed, accounting for 5% of the 1 billion MOVE tokens originally expected to be airdropped.

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

Let’s do the same as we did with Mantra. According to CoinMarketCap, MOVE tokens have a self-reported circulating supply of 2.45 billion.

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

However, according to Move’s token economic diagram, after the token claim is completed, there should be only 2 billion tokens in circulation (foundation + initial claim portion), so the problem arises: there is a discrepancy of 450 million MOVE tokens.

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

2.45 billion MOVE (self-reported circulating supply) - 1 billion MOVE (foundation allocation) - 941 million MOVE (unclaimed supply) = ​509 million MOVE or $203 million in actual circulating market value

The actual circulation is only 20% of the reported data. I find it hard to believe that all 509 million MOVE tokens in circulation are in the hands of users, but let’s assume this data is the real circulation for the time being.

What happened during this period when actual circulation was extremely low?

  • Movement pays WLFI to buy its own tokens
  • Movement pays REX-Osprey to submit ETF application for MOVE token
  • Rushi goes to New York Stock Exchange for negotiations
  • Movement used funds and market makers to illegally operate, selling locked tokens to the market to cash out and manipulate market prices.
  • The project team deposited 150 million MOVE tokens at the peak of the price on the Bybit exchange. They may have started selling at the peak of the price, as the token price has since fallen.

Before and after TGE, the team paid $700,000 per month to Chinese KOL marketing agencies in order to obtain the qualification to be listed on the Binance exchange and find someone to take over in the Asian market.

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

As Rushi often said:

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

3. Kaito

Kaito is the only project on this list that has a real product. However, their current airdrop campaign also exhibits similar behavior.

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

As CBB pointed out above, Kaito distributed their airdrop, but only a small number of people claimed it. This also affects the actual circulation, let's calculate it:

Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation

According to Coinmarketcap data, Kaito's circulating supply is 241 million (corresponding to a market value of $314 million). I speculate that this number already includes the following: Binance exchange holders' holdings, liquidity incentive program tokens, foundation allocated tokens, and initial community shares and claimed tokens.

Let’s analyze it step by step to find out the real circulation:

Actual circulation = 241 million KAITO - 68 million (unclaimed tokens) - 100 million (foundation tokens) = 73 million KAITO

The actual circulating market value is equivalent to US$94.9 million, which is much lower than the data reported by CoinMarketCap (CMC).

Kaito is the only project on this list that I can trust, at least they do have a product that can generate revenue, and as far as I know, their team does not have as many shady behaviors as the other two teams.

Solution and Conclusion

CMC and Coingecko should show the real circulation of tokens instead of the nonsense data submitted by those teams.

Exchanges such as Binance should take active measures to punish such behavior. The current listing model has loopholes. Project owners can artificially raise the popularity of the Asian market by simply paying KOL marketing agencies before the TGE, just like Movement did.

Prices may have changed since I wrote this article, but for reference, the data I used are: Move is $0.4, KAITO is $1.3, and Mantra is $6.

If you are a trader, please stay away from these tokens because the project owners can manipulate the price at will. They control all the circulating supply, and thus control the liquidity and price of the tokens (this article is not an investment advice).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

In a landmark development for digital asset investors, REX-Osprey, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has rolled out the first-ever U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. According to a press release on Businessnewswire, the new products, trading under tickers DOJE and XRPR on the Cboe exchange, mark a significant step in bringing two of the most recognized cryptocurrencies into regulated investment vehicles. Dogecoin Gets Its First ETF The launch of DOJE represents a historic milestone as the first Dogecoin spot ETF in the United States. Once regarded as a meme coin driven by online culture and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, supported by a highly active global community. Also Read: Massive Breakout Imminent? ‘XRP is Now Where ETH Was in 2017 Right Before Explosion’ By structuring DOGE under the 1940 Act fund framework, REX-Osprey is making the asset more accessible to traditional investors who prefer trading through established brokerage accounts rather than crypto exchanges. Analysts note that this could broaden institutional interest in DOGE, especially as regulatory-compliant exposure options expand. XRP ETF Brings Utility-Focused Crypto Into Spotlight Alongside DOJE, the XRPR ETF provides exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payments network. XRP has long been associated with fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, a use case that has attracted growing attention from both banks and payment providers. The XRPR fund will hold most of its assets directly in spot XRP, with the remainder invested in XRP-backed exchange-traded products. This hybrid structure aims to provide investors with a liquid and straightforward way to gain exposure to an asset that continues to be at the center of conversations about the future of international payments. Expanding a Growing ETF Lineup The new DOGE and XRP ETFs follow the July debut of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first U.S.-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. That fund has already surpassed $275 million in assets under management and recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure, boosting tax efficiency for investors while keeping its staking benefits intact. According to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, the launch of DOJE and XRPR underscores the firm’s ambition to pioneer regulated investment pathways for digital assets. “ETFs have always been about access,” King said in a statement. “The digital asset revolution is accelerating, and to deliver exposure to leading tokens like Dogecoin and XRP within the protection of the U.S. ETF framework is something we are proud to bring to the market.” What This Means for Crypto Adoption Market watchers suggest that the arrival of DOGE and XRP ETFs could broaden crypto exposure in retirement portfolios, wealth management products, and institutional trading desks. For Dogecoin, this marks a shift from meme-driven volatility to potentially more structured investment flows. For XRP, the ETF comes at a time when analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have speculated on its potential to capture a share of the $150 trillion cross-border payments market currently dominated by SWIFT. With these launches, REX-Osprey continues to carve out a niche as one of the leading firms bridging crypto-native assets with the regulated ETF space, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption in the coming years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis The post Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.011469+63.84%
Solana
SOL$189.24-3.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02312-2.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:40
Share
Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

The post Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised more than $26 million and is currently being offered at a presale price of $0.0022. With gains of approximately 120%, initial investors appear to be very excited.  An increasing number of traders and investors are starting to think that LILPEPE might be important in the crypto market. The excitement is certainly building. Here’s how and where to buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) this October if you want to get in on the action early. What Makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out Here’s the thing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t your average meme token. It’s a Layer 2 blockchain built for lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and a dash of that classic meme energy that keeps the internet alive. While most projects focus purely on tech, LILPEPE adds personality to performance—it’s Ethereum’s scalability wrapped in humor and community spirit.  Think of it this way: LILPEPE doesn’t just scale Ethereum; it out-memes it. That mix of real utility and cultural charm is why crypto watchers are calling it the next crypto to explode. The Presale That’s Breaking Records If you’ve been keeping an eye on the presale numbers, you know this thing is moving fast. Stage 12 sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $25.4 million, and now stage 13 is live at $0.0022. That’s a 120% jump from the starting price, a clear sign of growing demand. So far, over 16.42 billion tokens have been sold, and yes, CoinMarketCap has officially listed Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  That listing adds a layer of legitimacy that meme investors crave, showing that this project isn’t just smoke and memes; it has structure, traction, and serious community backing. If history is any guide, this type of momentum usually points to one thing: the next crypto to explode. How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE)…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000697-3.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013186-12.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02312-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/17 01:17
Share
BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

TLDR BNY Mellon Q3 profit jumps on strong core growth and solid cost control. $5.08B revenue lifts BNY Mellon’s Q3, highlighting operational strength. BK posts steady margins and capital growth, boosting financial stability. Securities and wealth units fuel double-digit Q3 gains for BNY Mellon. Strong balance sheet and digital focus power BNY Mellon’s steady ascent. [...] The post BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump appeared first on CoinCentral.
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00271--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2461-4.68%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00317-1.55%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/17 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Next Crypto to Explode: Where and How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in October 2025

BNY Mellon (BK) stock: Q3 Results Surpass Estimates with Solid 9.3% Revenue Jump

Ripple acquires treasury management firm GTreasury for $1b

ETH News: Pico Prism Proves 99.6% of ETH Blocks in Real Time