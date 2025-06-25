100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:00
BlockDAG’s 100m token airdrop goes beyond hype. With real tools, testnet activity, and community mining live, here’s why BDAG stands out in today’s crowded crypto market.

Table of Contents

  • The Airdrop isn’t just marketing, it’s strategic onboarding
  • Airdrop meets ecosystem: Compounding utility
  • Why this airdrop means more than just free tokens
  • Why BDAG is the leading crypto to buy now

If there’s one phrase that gets thrown around too loosely in crypto, it’s “best crypto to buy now.” But in BlockDAG’s case, the facts speak louder than the headline. As the project rolls out a 100 million token airdrop campaign, it’s doing more than just incentivizing clicks, it’s laying the groundwork for a decentralized ecosystem before its token even hits exchanges.

Unlike most Layer 1 presales filled with speculation and vaporware promises, BlockDAG has gone operational before launch. A live testnet, a functional no-code smart contract builder, 2 million+ users mining through the X1 app, and over 18,000 ASIC miners sold, all while tokens remain non-circulating. This is infrastructure in motion, not whitepaper theater.

100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market  - 1

The Airdrop isn’t just marketing, it’s strategic onboarding

The 100M BDAG airdrop is structured around tasks that benefit the ecosystem:

  • Testnet quests help refine system performance before mainnet launch.
  • Presale quests tie directly into buyer incentives, including hardware integration and referrals.
  • Social quests expand authentic reach, not just impressions.
  • Referral quests bring in active participants via peer networks.

This structure ensures users aren’t just spectators, they’re contributors. Each task is a touchpoint with live infrastructure, not hypothetical tools. That’s rare, especially at the presale stage. While the airdrop is active, so is the presale. BDAG’s current special price of $0.0020, compared to its confirmed listing price of $0.05, offers an ROI window of over 1,567%.

More importantly, the demand-side pressure is already building:

  • 23 billion coins sold
  • $315m+ raised
  • Nearly 200,000 BDAG holders
  • Presale price increase coming soon

This convergence of milestones creates a classic supply vs. demand asymmetry, buyers are lining up before tokens even hit exchanges.

Airdrop meets ecosystem: Compounding utility

Most crypto airdrops end when the campaign does. BlockDAG’s continues through its utility.

  • Users testing the no-code dApp builder may go on to deploy live apps after mainnet.
  • Miners earning BDAG now will be the first to profit when liquidity hits.
  • Community-run nodes, launching before listing, will shape the early governance layer.

These aren’t short-term plays. They’re entry points into a Layer 1 that’s already onboarding participants through live infrastructure.

Why this airdrop means more than just free tokens

The biggest problem with airdrops today? They’re often detached from value. Airdrops for chains that haven’t shipped. Campaigns where bots dominate. Rewards that vanish post-listing.

BlockDAG flips the model:

  • Tools are live.
  • The testnet is being used.
  • The miner network is growing.
  • The community is shaping protocol mechanics before token price discovery.
100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market  - 2

The airdrop, then, is not a sideshow. It’s a catalyst, for engagement, for testing, and ultimately, for early user rewards that reflect real participation.

Why BDAG is the leading crypto to buy now

When you strip away the noise, a good crypto buy comes down to one thing: utility before hype. BlockDAG is proving that it’s possible to deliver structure, tools, and participation at scale, all before the first token trade.

The $0.0020 price won’t last long. Nor will the opportunity to be early in a system where user engagement, not VC backing, drives value.

If users are looking for the best crypto to buy now, they’re not just looking for gains; they are looking for projects that earn attention by building. BlockDAG, with its multi-purpose airdrop, active testnet, and dual mining ecosystem, is doing exactly that.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale website, Telegram, and Discord.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
Bitcoin
BTC$107,843.89-2.77%
Ethereum
ETH$3,875.56-2.89%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07937-11.12%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
Share
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07937-11.12%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.1984+0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.07856-3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
Share
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07937-11.12%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+5.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02309-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:11
Share

