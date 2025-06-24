Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 21:53
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe gains traction as macro tensions shift investor focus from Bitcoin to emerging crypto projects.

Macro events often play a bigger role than technical charts. When Bitcoin and Ethereum catch a bid, altcoins can struggle for attention. Conversely, when the market shudders at external shocks — such as the recent missile exchanges between Israel and Iran — major coins may hesitate while opportunistic investors pivot toward emerging projects. 

One such project capturing headlines right now is Little Pepe, whose ongoing presale has already drawn in over $1.7 million in funding.

Bitcoin and Ethereum take a breather

Bitcoin has long been viewed as “digital gold,” with Ethereum heralded as the engine for decentralized finance and smart contracts. Yet neither asset is immune to global uncertainty. Following the missile strikes between Israel and Iran, both BTC and ETH have tumbled for consecutive days on the charts, reflecting investors’ sentiment to reduce their risk-on sentiment. 

Investors can feel uncertain in this environment as they await clarity before investing. That’s precisely when undervalued coins with unique value propositions can steal the show. When heavyweights pause, investors scan for alternatives that offer excitement and differentiated utility. 

Over the past week, social media chatter and private group discussions have been buzzing about a meme-based Layer-2 chain that promises to turn the usual token narrative on its head. Rather than merely borrowing the energy of existing blockchains, this newcomer has crafted a self-contained ecosystem that directly addresses the needs of meme coin fans, DeFi enthusiasts, and those chasing the next wave of on-chain innovation.

Little Pepe: More than just a meme

Enter Little Pepe, a token purpose-built for a dedicated Layer-2 network infused with meme culture. Far from the simple amusement of previous frog-themed coins, this project has laid out a thoughtful roadmap for growth, liquidity, and broad community participation. 

The presale is currently in its third stage, priced attractively at $0.0012 per token, and has already generated energy equivalent to many established protocols, evidenced by the more than $1.7 million raised so far.

Little Pepe is committed to fee-free, frictionless trading on a blockchain optimized for speed and resistance to predatory bots. Users won’t encounter sniping scripts preempting liquidity pools; instead, they’ll enjoy near-instant transactions and minimal network costs. The developers have also allocated resources to secure listings on top centralized exchanges at launch, ensuring ample market depth and easy access for newcomers.

Another key reason Little Pepe is attracting savvy investors is its allocation model, which avoids excessive taxation and opaque reserves. 

Moreover, the team’s roadmap reads like a launchpad for continuous innovation. Early phases focus on building a thriving presale community, followed by strategic exchange listings and marketing campaigns designed to spark wider awareness. 

In later stages, the plan is to roll out a dedicated meme launchpad, enabling creators to issue their tokens on Little Pepe’s chain. This fusion of entertainment and utility positions the network for sustained interest long after the initial buzz.

Riding the next wave of meme innovation

Little Pepe embraces the humor of internet culture while providing utility to the crypto space. In markets where the giants have paused, this fresh ecosystem offers both a playground for meme enthusiasts and a utility-rich framework for DeFi pioneers.

Investing $400 into Little Pepe today could secure more than 333,000 tokens at the current presale price. Should the project execute its exchange listing plans and ecosystem rollouts smoothly, even a modest bump in visibility could produce exponential returns for participants. That sort of potential return is precisely what investors seek when BTC and ETH charts flatten out amid global turmoil.

Conclusion

Predicting the market’s reaction to heightened tensions is a fool’s errand. Still, history has proven that the biggest wins often happen when fear is at its peak. By allocating a portfolio for Little Pepe, investors are taking a shot at history, leaving room to ride the next big wave.

Little Pepe isn’t just another meme token; it’s built on solid Layer-2 tech and has already received over $1.7 million in presale funding. Those curious about where meme culture and serious blockchain innovation intersect, this is one worth watching. As headlines turn to the latest Israel–Iran tensions, remember that resilience and creativity tend to outpace legacy credentials. Sometimes, the projects born in uncertainty are the ones that redefine an entire market. Little Pepe may just be the token that proves how agility, humor, and thoughtful design can thrive when the market’s biggest names take a breather.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:11
