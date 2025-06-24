ProCap set to go public with $1 billion Bitcoin treasury, Strategy adds 245 BTC to holdings

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/24 03:25
Bitcoin
BTC$107,973.5-2.65%
  • Anthony Pompliano's ProCap BTC plans to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital.
  • The new company has already raised $750 million from investors in a bid to hold a Bitcoin treasury of up to $1 billion.
  • Meanwhile, Strategy announced it added 245 BTC, worth $26 million, to its treasury holdings.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $103,000 on Monday following ProCap BTC's announcement that it entered into a business merger with Nasdaq-listed Columbus Circle Capital (CCCM) to go public as ProCap Financial. The new company will hold up to $1 billion worth of BTC in its treasury.

ProCap plans public listing with $1 billion Bitcoin treasury

ProCap BTC is set to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital, following a fundraising effort that it claims is the largest for a public Bitcoin treasury company.

Anthony Pompliano revealed in an X post on Monday that the combined company will operate as ProCap Financial, with up to $1 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. He noted that the company has raised $750 million from investors, comprising $516.5 million through equity financing and an additional $235 million via convertible notes.

"Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings," said Anthony Pompliano in a press release.

The move comes as more crypto-focused entities seek to go public, following the footsteps of companies like Circle, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) earlier in the month. It also highlights the increased demand for Bitcoin exposure among institutional investors.

"ProCap Financial represents our solution to the increasing demand for bitcoin-native financial services among sophisticated investors," Pompliano added.

Michael Saylor popularized the Bitcoin treasury playbook through business intelligence firm Strategy, which has not relented in stacking BTC since 2020.

Strategy announced it purchased an additional 245 BTC for $26 million at an average price of $105,856 per BTC last week. The company now holds 592,345 BTC, more than 2.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Meanwhile, Japanese firm Metaplanet also disclosed on Monday that it purchased 1,111 BTC for roughly $117 million, boosting its total holdings to 11,111 BTC. The purchase aligns with the company's recently announced plan to own 1% of Bitcoin's total supply — approximately 210,000 BTC — by 2027.

Bitcoin is trading near $103,100, up 4% over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

