Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:26
Union
U$0.000411-6.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.956-2.80%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02276-3.80%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02078+7.55%

Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that seeks to block U.S. public officials, including the President, from profiting off digital assets during and after their time in office.

Dubbed the Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure, or COIN, Act, the legislation came in response to concerns over President Donald Trump’s financial ties to cryptocurrency ventures.

The bill was introduced by Senator Adam Schiff and co-sponsored by nine other Democratic lawmakers, following reports that Trump earned $57.4 million in 2024 through World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform linked to his family.

Schiff said the president’s digital asset activities have raised serious ethical and constitutional concerns, pointing to what he described as Trump’s use of public office for personal financial gain.

The COIN Act has been tailored to prevent what its sponsors call the “financial exploitation of digital assets” by elected officials and their immediate families.

According to the text of the COIN Act, the legislation would prohibit current and former public officials, including the president, vice president, members of Congress, and high-ranking executive officials, from issuing, sponsoring, or promoting digital assets such as meme coins, NFTs, and stablecoins.

This restriction would apply for 180 days prior to taking office and continue for two years after leaving office. Immediate family members would also be subject to the same rules.

Further, the bill would amend the Ethics in Government Act to require digital assets to be included in financial disclosures and transaction reports. It also proposes codifying that holding or trading crypto qualifies as a financial interest under conflict of interest laws, requiring officials to recuse themselves from related decisions.

Additionally, the legislation would require stablecoin issuers to certify quarterly that no public official is profiting from the issuance of their tokens in order to receive regulatory approval. 

A separate provision calls for the Government Accountability Office to submit a report to Congress within 360 days, offering recommendations on how to update federal ethics laws as crypto oversight frameworks develop.

Pressure to introduce such guardrails has been building for months, driven largely by Democratic lawmakers alarmed by Trump’s expanding crypto portfolio. 

Earlier this year, Rep. Maxine Waters accused Trump of using his memecoin, $TRUMP, to enrich himself while defrauding investors.

In April, Waters raised alarms over World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin, warning that the token could become a tool for foreign actors to channel funds to the president. 

She has also condemned Trump’s private gala for top $TRUMP memecoin holders, calling it a “pay-to-play scheme” that blurred the line between campaign fundraising and political favour-trading.

These concerns have already translated into multiple Democratic-led legislative efforts. Waters and other lawmakers have backed bills such as the MEME Act, led by Rep. Sam Liccardo, and the Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act, both aimed at barring public officials and their families from owning or promoting digital assets while in office.

Despite repeated objections, Trump has continued to expand his footprint in the digital asset sector. His family has backed multiple crypto ventures, including stablecoins and a reported stake in a Bitcoin mining project. 

Blockchain data has linked prominent crypto industry figures, including Tron founder Justin Sun, to large holdings of Trump-affiliated tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
Bitcoin
BTC$108,624.69-2.00%
Ethereum
ETH$3,905.85-1.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08024-7.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
Share
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08024-7.42%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.1984-0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.07904-2.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
Share
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08024-7.42%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+5.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02309-3.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

Chainlink Launches First Native Real-Time Oracle on MegaETH

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee says the bubble of digital asset vault companies may have burst