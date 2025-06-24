JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash – Dead or Buying Opportunity?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 04:13
Jupiter (JUP), the leading Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has experienced a devastating market crash as investor confidence appears to have evaporated completely.

Following its last venture above $1 in February, the JUP token has maintained a relentless bearish trajectory, shedding over 33% in the past month alone and plummeting 82.73% from its post-launch peak of $2.04.

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: Cryptonews

Currently, the token is valued at $0.3629. Holders who exited positions before this catastrophic decline are lucky to have done so before the massive crash.

Jupiter Founder Suspends DAO Voting in a Desperate Move to Rescue JUP Token

One trader who liquidated his substantial holdings around $0.70 expressed disbelief, stating that as Solana’s most recognizable token, nobody anticipated JUP’s descent toward “worthlessness.”

This investor attributed JUP’s deterioration to the token’s absence of genuine utility and large token releases from the development team.

On June 19, Jupiter Exchange’s chief operating officer, Kash Dhanda, attempted to address mounting community frustrations regarding the lack of strategic planning to enhance Jupiter’s token utility.

Kash announced that the Jupiter Foundation would suspend its DAO voting mechanism to concentrate efforts on strengthening the Jupiter and Jupiverse ecosystems.

He emphasized that the Jupiter exchange is currently at a key juncture, requiring immediate action to shape DeFi’s future, as this window of opportunity won’t remain available indefinitely.

A Solana maximalist endorsed this decision, describing the removal of DAO voting as a major step toward rehabilitating JUP’s trajectory.

He suggested eliminating the “30-day unstaking requirement” should be the next priority. His perspective is centered on “enabling stakers while avoiding deterrence of prospective investors.”

Token Unlocks Massacre: Why JUP Became Solana’s Biggest Disappointment

Another cryptocurrency supporter shared comparable views, expressing hope that JUP DAO would permanently abandon the voting mechanism.

What an absurd energy drain for such a talented team to continuously debate trivial working group compensation controversies,” he commented.

He noted that billions in JUP market capitalization vanished over minor five-figure funding decisions.

He proposed alternative value-creation models, such as buyback programs that benefit holders and enhance JUP token price performance.

Despite deteriorating price action and diminishing investor trust, the Jupiter Foundation continues to deliver new products and achieve major milestones.

On June 22, Jupiter Exchange announced that the DEX aggregator had surpassed $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume, processing over 1.7 billion swaps from 49 million unique traders.

This achievement represents the highest volume among all Solana-based decentralized exchanges.

The platform also introduced what it termed “Solana’s premier trading wallet,” the Jup Mobile application, which allows users to transfer funds and monitor their DeFi portfolio positions seamlessly.

Bitcoin Trader Calls 174% JUP Rally, Tags “$0.3371” as the Death Line

Within the past 24 hours alone, Jupiter accumulated over $3.8 million in transaction fees, surpassing even Uniswap, Ethereum’s largest DEX.

The platform also recorded over $982,000 in daily revenue, ranking behind Pump.fun, PancakeSwap, Hyperliquid, and major stablecoin providers (Tether and Circle).

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: DefilLama

Prominent Bitcoin trader “Bitcoin Consensus” believes these impressive metrics will eventually reflect in JUP’s valuation as the token exhibits signs of a meaningful reversal through a classic double-bottom formation on daily charts.

He forecasts a pattern breakout targeting $0.96, representing a potential 174% increase from current price levels.

Jupiter RSI at 33: Is JUP’s Oversold Bounce About to Explode?

The JUP/USDT daily analysis reveals the price maintaining a grip on key support at $0.3371, which bulls must successfully defend to prevent additional declines.

After testing this support zone, the asset has shown modest recovery to approximately $0.3594, indicating renewed purchasing interest.

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: TradingView

Nevertheless, the overall technical structure remains bearish following an extended downtrend and recent rejection near the $0.50 resistance level.

The 9-day Simple Moving Average trades below current price levels, suggesting potential for near-term recovery momentum.

Meanwhile, the RSI hovers around 33.54, reflecting oversold market conditions and implying a possible technical rebound.

Should the $0.3371 support level be maintained, price movement toward $0.3889 and potentially $0.4981 could materialize.

However, a breach below this key support threshold would expose new downside targets and perpetuate bearish pressure. Bulls need to recapture the $0.3889 level to validate any sustainable recovery trajectory.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
