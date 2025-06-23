Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:56
Bitcoin
BTC$108,517.04-2.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.03002-1.34%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01842-5.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.022-20.57%

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250. 

Total liquidations dropped to $624 million, with over 181,384 traders being liquidated. Here are the top three reasons Bitcoin and other altcoins may rebound soon.

1. Iran – Israel crisis could moderate

The first reason Bitcoin and other altcoins could recover is that the crisis between Israel and Iran may have reached its peak. Israel stated its objective was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and Donald Trump’s order of strikes on three nuclear sites may have achieved that.

Further, Iran is unlikely to escalate tensions with the United States after Trump warned of potential regime change while its armed forces has been heavily damaged by Israeli strikes over the past week.

Expectations of a truce help explain why U.S. stock futures like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were little changed, and why crude oil pared earlier gains. Brent crude was trading at $76 at press time, down from $81 earlier in the day.

2. Bitcoin and altcoins always rebound after a major event

Historically, Bitcoin, altcoins, and equities tend to crash after major geopolitical events but rebound as markets adapt to a new normal.

For example, Bitcoin fell to $74,500 in April after Donald Trump’s Liberation Day speech, in which he announced sweeping tariffs on all imports to the U.S. Less than a month later, BTC surged to a record high of $111,900.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies also plunged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but later recovered. During the early days of the COVID pandemic, BTC and altcoins crashed before rallying to new highs within months.

Similarly, the U.S. stock market crashed during the dot-com bubble and the Global Financial Crisis, only to bounce back.

3. Crypto crash to end because of strong fundamentals

Bitcoin and Ethereum both have strong underlying fundamentals, supported by rising ETF demand and falling exchange supply. Bitcoin ETFs added over $1 billion in assets last week, bringing cumulative inflows to $46.6 billion.

Institutional interest is also accelerating. Strategy added 245 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 592,345 coins, making it the largest known Bitcoin holder globally.

Other companies like Trump Media, The Blockchain Group, and GameStop have continued to accumulate Bitcoin. At the same time, supply on exchanges has fallen to the lowest point in years. 

Ethereum ETFs have also continued to grow, while ETH’s exchange supply continues to decline. As a result, the supply-and-demand dynamics for both Bitcoin and Ethereum point toward a potential rebound in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
Bitcoin
BTC$108,349.63-2.29%
Ethereum
ETH$3,886.5-2.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
Share
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.1984+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.07814-3.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
Share
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+5.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02301-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

Chainlink Launches First Native Real-Time Oracle on MegaETH

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee says the bubble of digital asset vault companies may have burst