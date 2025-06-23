Saylor Teases Record Bitcoin Buy—As Strategy Faces $5.9B Loss Lawsuit and Investor Fury

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 18:40
Threshold
T$0.0125-1.49%
Union
U$0.0004122-7.61%
SIX
SIX$0.01644-5.19%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184859+4.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,700.43-2.07%
Engines of Fury
FURY$0.02026-4.29%

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has hinted at yet another Bitcoin purchase, even as the company faces a lawsuit tied to a $5.9 billion first-quarter loss and rising investor anger.

On Sunday, Saylor posted a chart of Strategy’s past Bitcoin buys to X, captioned, “Nothing Stops This Orange.” The cryptic message mirrors past posts that preceded new Bitcoin purchases by the firm.

Strategy currently holds about 592,100 BTC, now valued at over $59 billion, with Bitcoin trading just under $101,000, making it the largest Bitcoin holder among public companies. That figure represents nearly 2.8% of the total supply.

Strategy Faces Class Action Over Unrealized Bitcoin Loss, Insider Sales Allegations

The post comes amid rising scrutiny. On Thursday, Saylor and other Strategy executives were sued in a Virginia federal court. The lawsuit, filed by shareholder Abhey Parmar, accused Saylor, CEO Phong Le, CFO Andrew Kang, and four board members of breaching their fiduciary duties and misleading investors ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report.

The lawsuit centers on Strategy’s adoption of a new Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rule in January. The rule allowed companies to mark crypto holdings to their fair market value on balance sheets.

According to the suit, the change caused Strategy to report a $5.9 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings, disclosed in early April. That news triggered an almost 9% drop in the company’s stock price.

Parmar claims the company’s leadership failed to fully disclose how the accounting change could affect its financials. He also argues they downplayed the risks of Bitcoin’s volatility.

“The company’s profitability when applying its bitcoin-driven investment strategy and treasury options were substantially less profitable than represented,” the filing stated.

In addition, the lawsuit accuses executives of offloading company stock while its price was still inflated. Parmar alleges they sold shares for personal gain before the loss became public, collecting a combined $31.5 million.

He further accuses the group of corporate waste, gross mismanagement, and abusing their control.

Saylor has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, but he continues to express confidence in Bitcoin.

In a recent post, he predicted the price of one Bitcoin could reach $21 million in 21 years, a bold claim that lacked explanation but underscored his long-term vision.

Saylor Under Fire, But Adds to Bitcoin Stack Amid Market Dip

In mid-May, the company was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit, accusing it of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its new Bitcoin accounting method.

Filed by investor Anas Hamza, the lawsuit claims Strategy failed to fully disclose the impact of adopting FASB’s fair-value crypto accounting rule, which contributed to a reported $5.9 billion unrealized Q1 loss and an 8.67% drop in MSTR shares on April 7.

The suit names chairman Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang as defendants, alleging they misrepresented Strategy’s “anticipated profitability” and downplayed Bitcoin’s volatility risks.

A particular target is the company’s focus on BTC Yield, a metric tracking the ratio between Bitcoin holdings and common shares, which plaintiffs argue obscured the potential downside of volatile price swings under the new accounting standard.

Despite the legal headwinds, Strategy is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy. In a June 16 filing, the company disclosed the purchase of 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion, at an average price of $104,080 per coin.

The move brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 592,100 BTC, cementing its place as the largest corporate holder of the asset.

The acquisition, made amid rising geopolitical tensions and without selling any stock or BTC, pushed Strategy’s YTD BTC yield to 19.1%, according to Strategy’s data.

However, Bitcoin’s recent price dip below $98,500, its lowest in six weeks following U.S. airstrikes in Iran, has added fresh pressure to the strategy.

While Saylor remains committed to “buy and hold,” investors are watching closely as the stakes, and the scrutiny, grow.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
Bitcoin
BTC$108,349.63-2.29%
Ethereum
ETH$3,886.5-2.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
Share
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.1984+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.07814-3.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
Share
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+5.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02301-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

Chainlink Launches First Native Real-Time Oracle on MegaETH

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee says the bubble of digital asset vault companies may have burst