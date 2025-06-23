Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.8184 million

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.