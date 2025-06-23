Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bears set sight on $98K BTC, $2K ETH and $1.77 XRP

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/23 11:49
Bitcoin
BTC$108,223.05-2.47%
XRP
XRP$2.3493-3.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,878.2-2.72%
  • Bitcoin price is nearing its key support level at $100,000; a close below this level will likely trigger a further correction. 
  • Ethereum experiences a nearly 13% weekly decline, slipping below its critical $2,461 support level.
  • XRP nears its daily support at $1.96, a close below this level could push it toward $1.77.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) declined by nearly 5%, 13%, and 7%, respectively, last week as tensions in the Middle East escalated. BTC is nearly at its key support level of around $100,000; a close below this level would trigger further correction. Meanwhile, ETH and XRP slipped below key support levels, suggesting that weakness and correction may carry ETH toward $2,000 and XRP toward $1.77.

Bitcoin could face a deeper correction if it closes below the $100,000 support level 

Bitcoin price closed below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $102,942 on Saturday and declined 1.13%, reaching a low of $98,200 the following day. At the time of writing on Monday, it hovers around its key level of $100,000.

If BTC continues its correction and closes below $100,000 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline to retest its Sunday low of $98,200. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 38, which is below its neutral level, indicating strong bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart showed a bearish crossover. It also shows a rising red histogram bar below its neutral level, suggesting bearish strength and indicating the continuation of a downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

BTC/USDT daily chart 

However, if BTC recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its 50-day EMA at $102,942.

Ethereum is set for a downleg as it closes below its 50-day EMA

Ethereum price broke below the lower consolidation level of $2,461 and closed below the 50-day EMA at $2,416 on Friday, falling 7.65% over the next two days. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $2,241.

If ETH continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $2,000.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 34, nearing its oversold conditions, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD indicators also showed a bearish crossover. It also shows a rising red histogram bar below its neutral level, suggesting bearish strength and indicating the continuation of a downward trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its 50-day EMA at $2,416.

XRP could extend the correction if it closes below the $1.96 daily support level

XRP faced rejection from its 50-day EMA at $2.21 on June 17 and declined 10% until Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it is nearing its daily support at $1.96.

If XRP breaks and closes below the daily support at $1.96 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward its next support at $1.77. 

The RSI on the daily chart reads 36, nearing its oversold conditions, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD indicators also showed a bearish crossover. It also shows a rising red histogram bar below its neutral level, suggesting bearish strength and indicating the continuation of a downward trend.

XRP/USDT daily chart 

XRP/USDT daily chart 

Conversely, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its 50-day EMA at $2.21.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

a

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
Bitcoin
BTC$108,349.63-2.29%
Ethereum
ETH$3,886.5-2.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
Share
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.1984+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.07814-3.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
Share
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07919-9.22%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+5.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02301-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

Chainlink Launches First Native Real-Time Oracle on MegaETH

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee says the bubble of digital asset vault companies may have burst