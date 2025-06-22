Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 23:32
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,0007525-0,89%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002724+44,73%
MAY
MAY$0,0299-1,77%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,002729-7,83%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001682-2,60%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Solana may rally in 30 days, but a new sports memecoin is gaining buzz for its potential 7000% breakout.

Table of Contents

  • XYZ sets the G.O.A.T. standard: Early buyers positioned for monster returns
  • Solana
  • Conclusion

Market watchers are predicting a significant upturn for Solana in the upcoming 30 days. Simultaneously, a recently launched sports-themed meme coin is drawing attention for its potential to achieve an even more dramatic 7000% surge. This intriguing scenario is prompting investors to consider which asset might offer the most substantial gains.

XYZ sets the G.O.A.T. standard: Early buyers positioned for monster returns

XYZVerse (XYZ) isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a movement redefining the space. By fusing the adrenaline of sports fandom with the speed of crypto innovation, XYZVerse is attracting diehard fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports into a single, fired-up community.

With its bold “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is gunning for the top and gaining recognition fast. It was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, a title that reflects growing momentum and serious investor interest.

What gives XYZ an edge? It’s not built on hype alone. With a locked-in roadmap, sports-focused branding, and a loyal community, XYZVerse is set up for long-term domination, not a flash-in-the-pan pump.

Fueled by competitive spirit, the XYZ token is built to win. This isn’t just a coin, it’s a symbol of pride for sports lovers and crypto degenerates alike, and it’s charging toward the top of the meme coin podium.

Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally - 1

XYZ is already winning before even listing

The presale is in full swing, and XYZ is surging through its stages:

  • Launch Price: $0.0001
  • Current Price: $0.003333
  • Next Presale Stage: $0.005
  • Final Presale Price: $0.02
  • Target Listing Price: $0.10

With over $14 million raised, XYZVerse could be one of the hottest presales of the year. Investors jumping in now still have time to grab tokens before prices soar, potentially unlocking up to 1,000x gains once listings go live on major CEXs and DEXs.

The presale momentum is accelerating. Every stage means higher prices, so the earlier you buy, the bigger your upside.

Join the XYZ presale now and turn spare change into generational wealth.

Solana

Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally - 2

Over the past week, Solana (SOL) has experienced a small decline of 2.82%. This follows a month where the price dropped by 12.25% and a six-month period with an 18.46% decrease. Currently, SOL is trading between $139.87 and $167.27, showing signs of stabilization after significant fluctuations.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals for Solana’s future direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.06, suggesting that the asset is approaching overbought conditions. The Stochastic oscillator reads 78.84, supporting this view. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) level is positive at 0.2413, indicating potential upward momentum.

If Solana’s price breaks above the nearest resistance level of $181.47, it could target the next resistance at $208.87, implying a potential gain of about 25%. Conversely, if the price falls below the support level of $126.67, it might test the second support at $99.27, representing a decline of around 28%. These levels are crucial in determining Solana’s next move in the market.

Conclusion

While SOL is expected to surge, XYZVerse blends sports and memes, aiming for 20,000% growth through a community-driven platform that could deliver even greater returns.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
Bitcoin
BTC$108.820,09-1,45%
Ethereum
ETH$3.925,37-0,91%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08087-5,53%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
Share
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08087-5,53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40,1984+2,40%
Movement
MOVE$0,0795-1,54%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
Share
Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Share

Trending News

More

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

Chainlink Launches First Native Real-Time Oracle on MegaETH