Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 01:35
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0811-5.32%
VinuChain
VC$0.00227-3.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0248-10.46%

Crypto fundraising remained resilient from June 15 to June 21, with 18 projects securing a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.

The week was dominated by infrastructure and AI-focused ventures, with EigenLayer leading the pack through a $70 million round backed by a16z crypto—bringing its total funding to $234.5 million. Other notable raises included PrismaX, Sparkchain AI, Gradient Network, Ubyx, and Units Network, each attracting $10 million or more from prominent investors like Pantera, Lightspeed, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase Ventures.

The activity signals continued confidence in foundational crypto technologies and AI convergence, even as deal sizes concentrate around fewer, well-backed projects.

Here’s a detailed examination of this week’s crypto funding activity, according to the website Crypto Fundraising:

EigenLayer (EigenCloud, Eigen Labs)

  • The digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, a16z, deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition.
  • The move coincides with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud. It also builds on the $100 million investment a16z made in Eigen Labs’ Series B funding round in February 2024.
  • EigenLayer (EIGEN) has raised $234.5 million so far.

PrismaX

  • PrismaX secured $11 million in a funding round led by a16z CSX, with participation from Builder Fund, Symbolic, Volt Capital, Virtuals Protocol, and several angel investors.
  • The company officially launched during CSX’s Demo Day on June 3, showcasing its robotic intelligence platform, which aims to advance physical generative AI.
  • Bayley Wang and Chyna Qu co-founded PrismaX, Which focuses on developing foundational models that combine robotics and decentralized technology to power next-gen physical AI systems.

Sparkchain AI

  • SparkChain AI raised $10.8 million in a strategic round led by OakStone Ventures to scale its decentralized AI compute network and prepare for its upcoming launch on Solana.
  • The funding will support real-time AI optimization, infrastructure expansion, and key partnerships, positioning SparkChain as a core layer for Web3 and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) ecosystems.
  • The raise reflects growing institutional interest in decentralized AI infrastructure, amid rising demand for alternatives to centralized cloud solutions and increased focus on edge computing, modular blockchains, and data sovereignty.

Gradient Network

  • Pantera Capital and Multicoin Capital led a $10 million seed round for Gradient Network. HSG and top-tier angel investors across AI and crypto provided additional backing.
  • The startup is building decentralized AI infrastructure for open-source intelligence, aiming to drive transparency and innovation in the AI space.
  • Gradient also unveiled a refreshed brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to decentralization, transparency, and its long-term vision for the future of AI.

Ubyx

  • Ubyx clinched $10 million in seed funds. Founded by Citi veteran Tony McLaughlin, the startup aims to be a unified distribution and redemption layer for multiple stablecoins, already partnering with Paxos, Ripple, Transfero, Monerium, and others.
  • Galaxy Ventures led the effort with participation from Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, Paxos, Payoneer, and others, to build infrastructure for stablecoin clearing and bank account on/off-ramps—especially for corporates handling cross-border payments.
  • The raise highlights growing investor confidence in stablecoin infrastructure, as Ubyx seeks to fill a gap left by major players like Circle and Tether, amid expectations of looser regulatory conditions post-election.

Units Network

  • Units Network collected $10 million in a round led by Nimbus Capital, signaling strong institutional confidence in the Waves Protocol and its potential to expand within the DeFi and interoperability sectors.
  • The funding aims to accelerate DeFi infrastructure development, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-powered tools.
  • The investment is expected to boost interest in the Waves ecosystem, potentially driving higher on-chain activity, increased token demand, and improved market sentiment around WAVES as institutional backing draws attention.

Projects under $10 million

  • XFX, $9.1 million Seed round
  • Sahara Labs, $8.5 million in a Public sale with $600 million fully diluted valuation
  • PublicAI, $8 million in a Series A round
  • Project Eleven, $6 million in an Unknown round
  • The Wildcard Alliance, $6 million in an Unknown round
  • TAC, $5 million in a Strategic round
  • Stackup, $4.2 million in a Seed round
  • Uptopia, $4 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Nook, $2.5 million in a Seed round
  • BitVault, $2 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Intuition, $900,000 in a Public sale
  • Bombie, $300,000 in a Public sale with $80 million fully diluted valuation
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Ai Yi, the address that shorted $ 140 million yesterday has reversed its long position, bringing the total long position to $ 156 million. Specifically, the BTC 5x long position holds $ 77.03 million ( 699.46 coins) at an opening price of $ 110,725.60 ; the ETH 3x long position holds $ 79.25 million ( 19,894.21 coins) at an opening price of $ 4,037.43 .
Bitcoin
BTC$109,172.77-1.50%
Ethereum
ETH$3,949.44-0.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08076-6.50%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 22:39
Share
MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

MARBLEX, Netmarble’s blockchain-specialized subsidiary, has partnered with Microsoft, a leading tech giant. Particularly, MARBLEX and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to start a strategic agreement to drive innovation in Web3 gaming. As mentioned in the official press release of MARBLEX, the development is set to advance game publishing endeavors and AI-led advancement in the Web3 sector. Hence, this move could redefine the Web3 gaming ecosystem, bolstering technical strength and global reach. Big news. MARBLEX 🤝 Microsoft.AI, Azure, and blockchain.Get ready for the next wave of Web3 games. pic.twitter.com/dp1Yp1Pic5— MARBLEX (@MARBLEXofficial) October 16, 2025 MARBLEX and Microsoft Sign MOU to Drive AI-Powered Web3 Gaming Innovation The partnership between MARBLEX and Microsoft, is set to fortify the Web3 gaming ecosystem with AI-driven innovation. The signing of the MOU occurred on the 15th of October in Seoul, attended by MARBLEX’s CEO, Hong Jin-pyo, and Microsoft Korea’s Head of Gaming Business, Min Ju-hong. In line with the agreement, the partnership will include the release of “Accelerator,” a robust support program for blockchain gaming. The development will incorporate advanced Microsoft AI technologies, taking into account Copilot Studio, Azure Open AI, and Azure, into the Web3 gaming platform of MARBLEX. Additionally, the key purpose of the joint effort is to broaden the MBX ecosystem while also offering resilient technical infrastructure to benefit Web3 game developers. At the same time, parallel to the provision of technical integration, the partnership also merges the blockchain expertise of MARBLEX with the AI solutions of Microsoft. This remarkable synergy focuses on establishing a relatively innovative and scalable gaming environment. Joint Effort Underscores Start of New Epoch According to MARBLEX’s CEO, Min Ju-hong, the partnership with Microsoft endeavors to drive cooperation across diverse domains, including technical support and ecosystem expansion. Additionally, Hong Jin-pyo stressed the move as a key effort to set new benchmarks for the publication of Web3 games. Overall, the mutual initiative attempts to accelerate AI-led Web3 gaming innovation.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08076-6.50%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.1984+3.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.07995-1.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:10
Share
6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

The trading world has changed dramatically in 2025. Gone are the days when traders spent hours monitoring charts and reacting to market swings. Today, AI quant bots do the complex tasks— combining advanced analytics, data learning, and automation to make trading faster, smarter, and more efficient. Whether you’re a beginner looking for passive income or […] Continue Reading: 6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08076-6.50%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+3.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02324-3.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

A whale's BTC and ETH leveraged long positions have risen to $156 million.

MARBLEX Joins Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Web3 Gaming Advancement

6 Best AI Quant Bots to Use in 2025: Smarter Trading Starts Here

Chainlink Launches First Native Real-Time Oracle on MegaETH

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee says the bubble of digital asset vault companies may have burst