Alchemy Pay to launch stablecoin-focused blockchain in Q4 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:37
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0253-8.66%
Alchemy
ACH$0.01366-1.22%

Alchemy Pay has unveiled plans to launch a new blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments.

According to a June 19 announcement from Alchemy Pay (ACH), the company plans to launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments, in the fourth quarter of 2025. The new network will facilitate smooth exchanges between local and international fiat-backed stablecoins.

The move comes as momentum builds behind stablecoin regulation in major markets. In the U.S., the GENIUS Act was passed on June 18, creating the country’s first comprehensive legal framework for fiat-backed stablecoins. Similar steps have been taken in Hong Kong, Japan, and the European Union, all of which are establishing licensing regimes, reserve standards, and clearer compliance rules for issuers. 

Based on these developments, stablecoins are no longer viewed as experimental tools but as regulated financial infrastructure. Alchemy Pay’s blockchain will serve as a central exchange hub for stablecoins. It will facilitate smooth, permissionless exchanges between jurisdiction-specific tokens like EURC and MBRL and international stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

The platform’s goal is to aggregate liquidity from various geographical areas while adhering to evolving financial regulations. To support companies, developers, and payment providers, it will offer API integrations. The network’s transaction fees will be paid using Alchemy Pay’s native ACH token.

Soon after the mainnet launch of Alchemy Chain, the company also plans to issue its own stablecoin. This would help it increase its involvement in the developing stablecoin market, where its current fiat-crypto gateway services are already available in 173 countries and accept more than 300 local payment methods.

The launch builds on several recent developments that reinforce Alchemy Pay’s focus on regulated digital finance. On June 18, it partnered with Ripple to offer fiat on-ramps for Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD. 

Just weeks earlier, it integrated BitGo-backed USD1 stablecoin and joined the xStocks Alliance to enable fiat-based access to tokenized stocks and exchange-traded finds. Alchemy Pay has also continued to expand its U.S. regulatory footprint, recently obtaining its ninth Money Transmitter License in Arizona.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

PANews reported on October 16 that according to CoinDesk, blockchain infrastructure provider Figment announced the acquisition of Ethereum staking analysis platform Rated Labs. It will integrate Rated 's Explorer and data API into its services to provide institutional clients with stronger blockchain staking data and performance analysis tools.
Share
PANews2025/10/16 21:04
Share
Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

TLDR Paxos accidentally minted 300 trillion PayPal USD tokens due to a technical issue in its system. The incident occurred at 3:12 p.m. ET and was resolved by Paxos within minutes. Paxos confirmed that no security breach occurred and all customer assets remained secure. The company burned the excess tokens immediately to restore the correct [...] The post Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch appeared first on CoinCentral.
PoP Planet
P$0.0806+12.55%
MemeCore
M$1.96989-3.82%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 20:56
Share
How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Blockchain is revolutionizing how people play casino games online. Technology now provides a high level of security for online gaming. Its decentralized ledger ensures that every bet, transaction, and payout is verifiable and can’t be updated or deleted. For millions of global players, that means safer payments at any stage of the gaming process. It’s […] The post How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Everscale
EVER$0.01707-4.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01259-1.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0291-4.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/16 21:39
Share

Trending News

More

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Crypto News: Trump Family Earns Over $1B From Crypto Ventures, FT Reports

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery