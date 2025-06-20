Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/20 13:00
Bitcoin
BTC$109,991.21-1.08%
  • Semler Scientific announced that it plans to hold 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027.
  • The company intends to begin with a Bitcoin treasury of 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025.
  • Semler Scientific currently holds 4,449 BTC in its treasury, worth $464 million.

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.

Semler Scientific looks to inject 105,000 BTC into treasury by 2027

Nasdaq-listed healthcare company Semler Scientific (SMLR) has named Joe Burnett as its new Director of Bitcoin Strategy, according to a press release on Thursday. The company claims that Burnett's inclusion could help advance its Bitcoin treasury strategy and “deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

Alongside the appointment, the firm revealed a bold three-year plan to acquire up to 105,000 BTC. The company intends to fund the purchases through a combination of equity and debt financing, as well as cash flow from its operations.

Semler aims to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 42,000 BTC by the close of 2026 and ultimately 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The company currently holds 4,449 BTC in its treasury, worth about $464 million at current prices.

Semler claims it has achieved a 287% BTC yield and realized a $177 million gain on its bitcoin holdings as of June 3, 2025, since adopting the Bitcoin Standard in May 2024.

The company also claims to be the second public company in the US to have adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy, following Michael Saylor's Strategy.

Semler introduced its Bitcoin strategy with its first-ever BTC purchase on May 28, acquiring 581 BTC for $40 million at the time. It went on to increase its holdings to 929 BTC at a total cost of $63 million by August 2024.

“Semler Scientific is committed to massively growing its Bitcoin treasury in a highly accretive manner for stockholders, guided by a long-term conviction that Bitcoin is the ultimate long-duration asset to hold,” said Joe Burnett in the press release.

Semler Scientific's stock rose over 11% on Thursday following the announcement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

PANews reported on October 16 that according to CoinDesk, blockchain infrastructure provider Figment announced the acquisition of Ethereum staking analysis platform Rated Labs. It will integrate Rated 's Explorer and data API into its services to provide institutional clients with stronger blockchain staking data and performance analysis tools.
Share
PANews2025/10/16 21:04
Share
Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

TLDR Paxos accidentally minted 300 trillion PayPal USD tokens due to a technical issue in its system. The incident occurred at 3:12 p.m. ET and was resolved by Paxos within minutes. Paxos confirmed that no security breach occurred and all customer assets remained secure. The company burned the excess tokens immediately to restore the correct [...] The post Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch appeared first on CoinCentral.
PoP Planet
P$0.0806+12.55%
MemeCore
M$1.96989-3.82%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 20:56
Share
How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Blockchain is revolutionizing how people play casino games online. Technology now provides a high level of security for online gaming. Its decentralized ledger ensures that every bet, transaction, and payout is verifiable and can’t be updated or deleted. For millions of global players, that means safer payments at any stage of the gaming process. It’s […] The post How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Everscale
EVER$0.01707-4.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01259-1.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0291-4.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/16 21:39
Share

Trending News

More

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Crypto News: Trump Family Earns Over $1B From Crypto Ventures, FT Reports

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery