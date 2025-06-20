USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC By: PANews 2025/06/20 09:46

USDC $0.9995 +0.04% JUNE $0.0227 -18.05%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).