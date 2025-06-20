A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000 By: PANews 2025/06/20 09:09

JUNE $0.0227 -18.05%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins was bought at an average price of $1.06 two months ago, and the current sale profit is approximately US$251,000.