TikTok: Claims that TikTok's owners are buying "Trumpcoin" are completely fabricated and extremely irresponsible By: PANews 2025/06/20 07:41

TRUMP $6.02 -2.41% JUNE $0.0227 -18.05%

PANews reported on June 20 that TikTok posted on the social platform that the claim that TikTok's owner is buying "Trump Coin" is pure fabrication and extremely irresponsible.