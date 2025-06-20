White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

By: PANews
2025/06/20 07:16
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, White House Press Secretary Levitt responded to speculation about whether the United States would directly intervene in the situation in the Middle East. She said that based on the high possibility of negotiations with Iran in the near future, President Trump will decide whether to take military action against Iran in the next two weeks. The White House said that Trump hopes to resolve the Iranian issue peacefully, but is not afraid to use force. Trump's delay in making a decision on striking Iran has eased concerns about escalation.

CNN's Tel Aviv correspondent said it is safe to say that Israel will be disappointed with this (two-week) decision. Trump has frequently used the "two-week" deadline five months after taking office, and has been criticized as "weak and stupid." U.S. government insiders said Trump is cautious about bombing Iran, in part because he is worried that Iran may become a "second Libya" if Khamenei falls.

