From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

By: PANews
2025/04/10 16:27
SphereX
HERE$0.000225+5.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08033-12.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.0977-9.09%
Delysium
AGI$0.03087-6.62%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.000921-0.89%

Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

1. The Trump administration uses artificial intelligence to formulate tariffs

How are tariffs calculated to balance the U.S. trade deficit?

The chatbot suggested dividing the trade deficit by imports, which appears to be the approach the White House is taking.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

2. Everything can be Ghibli

Now everyone uses ChatGPT to turn pictures into Ghibli-style pictures, create comic stories, make emoticons, and generate any image they can think of.

Now non-artists can unleash their creativity and create beautiful works of art for their content.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

3. Video-generating AI capabilities continue to develop rapidly

Runway just launched Gen-4 Turbo: it only takes 30 seconds to generate a 10-second high-quality video

Pika Labs introduces Multi-Frame feature: convert up to 5 frames from your photo into a 25-second video.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

4. Artificial intelligence becomes more human-like with natural voices

Eleven Labs, known for its natural, lifelike voices and advanced voice cloning technology, has just launched its MCP server.

You can now enable a voice agent to automatically call your local pizza restaurant to place your order.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

5. Knowing how to use AI has become a basic requirement

Tobi Lutke, CEO of Shopify, stressed that AI has become an essential tool for all employees (also included in KPI assessments).

This shows the trend of AI-enhanced jobs: AI + high-performance employees = 100 times work efficiency

6. We are one step closer to autonomous cryptocurrency trading agents

Cod3x is moving towards v0.6 with new transaction templates, knowledge graph, target chains, and UX improvements for trading and portfolios.

Version v0.6 kicks off the $1.5 million smart trading competition hosted by Sophon.

7. Personal AGI?

Eternal AI previewed its v2 version of "Personal AGI", hoping to achieve 100% local operation and privacy protection, and no longer share data with centralized entities.

The team has been working towards fully decentralized AI, as seen in their previous products such as tokenized decentralized video.

8. Vibe-coding popularity reaches all-time high

Vibe-coding and no-code tools continue to gain traction, and we are at the beginning of a new era where anyone can develop AI applications without writing code.

People who didn't use tools were considered primitive.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

9. With great vibe-coding power comes great responsibility

Due to the low switching costs between platforms, the user churn rate is extremely high.

When apps and agents don’t perform up to expectations, users can easily switch to other products if competitors offer better features and pricing plans.

10. Bittensor subnet becomes a new PvE game battlefield

Over the past few weeks, several of Bittensor’s subnets have performed extremely well.

  • Gradients SN56: Up more than 650% since March low
  • Chutes SN64: Up more than 120%
  • Nova SN68: Up more than 250%

In addition, there are many sub-networks that outperform the market.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31521-1.49%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02876-2.77%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008194-10.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.17441-7.87%
MemeCore
M$1.99846+0.63%
Threshold
T$0.01244-2.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011876-12.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Encrypted computing 2025: Privacy 2.0 unlocks confidential medical data