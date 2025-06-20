Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/20 01:18
Threshold
T$0.01281+0.15%
Waves
WAVES$0.8258-2.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.06689-1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02334-3.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08236-6.05%

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility.

The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products.

Building the Future of On-Chain AI

With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier.

Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%.

The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets.

“This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov.

“The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.”

Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.”

Market Momentum and Community Expansion

Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL).

These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year.

Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance.

As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

PANews reported on October 16 that according to CoinDesk, blockchain infrastructure provider Figment announced the acquisition of Ethereum staking analysis platform Rated Labs. It will integrate Rated 's Explorer and data API into its services to provide institutional clients with stronger blockchain staking data and performance analysis tools.
Share
PANews2025/10/16 21:04
Share
Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

TLDR Paxos accidentally minted 300 trillion PayPal USD tokens due to a technical issue in its system. The incident occurred at 3:12 p.m. ET and was resolved by Paxos within minutes. Paxos confirmed that no security breach occurred and all customer assets remained secure. The company burned the excess tokens immediately to restore the correct [...] The post Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch appeared first on CoinCentral.
PoP Planet
P$0.0806+12.55%
MemeCore
M$1.96989-3.82%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 20:56
Share
How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Blockchain is revolutionizing how people play casino games online. Technology now provides a high level of security for online gaming. Its decentralized ledger ensures that every bet, transaction, and payout is verifiable and can’t be updated or deleted. For millions of global players, that means safer payments at any stage of the gaming process. It’s […] The post How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Everscale
EVER$0.01707-4.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01259-1.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0291-4.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/16 21:39
Share

Trending News

More

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Crypto News: Trump Family Earns Over $1B From Crypto Ventures, FT Reports

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery