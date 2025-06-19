Visa expands stablecoin business in Europe, Middle East and Africa

By: PANews
2025/06/19 22:27
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Visa announced the expansion of stablecoin service capabilities in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) and reached a strategic cooperation with African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card. Godfrey Sullivan, senior vice president of Visa CEMEA product solutions, said: "All money flow institutions will need to develop a stablecoin strategy in 2025." This cooperation will explore cross-border payment solutions and optimize fund management and liquidity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

