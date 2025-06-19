Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:14
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007669-4.87%
RWAX
APP$0.001311+3.22%

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk acquired it in October 2022, is eyeing the new functionality as part of a broader plan to evolve into an all-in-one financial app.

Musk’s Tesla was among the first major companies to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and his crypto-related posts have included nods to some of the market’s top memecoins.

Musk’s plans for X

X has increasingly become a top platform for social engagement and news, with Musk among its most vocal advocates. In addition to cryptocurrencies, users have called for the integration of everyday solutions and services.

X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO in June 2023, shared fresh details about what the platform is planning.

She told the Financial Times in an interview that the goal is to bring all financial services to the public through a single app. It’s not just about the ability to, for instance, pay for pizza, she said, but also to make investments or trade assets.

Partnerships and integrations

X recently revealed its partnership with Polymarket, picking the blockchain-based platform as its official prediction market partner.

The move follows Musk’s comments on launching a peer-to-peer digital wallet service, dubbed X Money. Notably, this is expected to be a collaboration with payments giant Visa.

In her remarks, Yaccarino confirmed that the upcoming trading and investment features will initially be available to users in the United States. A broader rollout will aim to offer global users services such as merchandise purchases and tipping.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

PANews reported on October 16 that according to CoinDesk, blockchain infrastructure provider Figment announced the acquisition of Ethereum staking analysis platform Rated Labs. It will integrate Rated 's Explorer and data API into its services to provide institutional clients with stronger blockchain staking data and performance analysis tools.
Share
PANews2025/10/16 21:04
Share
Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

TLDR Paxos accidentally minted 300 trillion PayPal USD tokens due to a technical issue in its system. The incident occurred at 3:12 p.m. ET and was resolved by Paxos within minutes. Paxos confirmed that no security breach occurred and all customer assets remained secure. The company burned the excess tokens immediately to restore the correct [...] The post Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch appeared first on CoinCentral.
PoP Planet
P$0.0806+12.55%
MemeCore
M$1.96989-3.82%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 20:56
Share
How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Blockchain is revolutionizing how people play casino games online. Technology now provides a high level of security for online gaming. Its decentralized ledger ensures that every bet, transaction, and payout is verifiable and can’t be updated or deleted. For millions of global players, that means safer payments at any stage of the gaming process. It’s […] The post How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Everscale
EVER$0.01707-4.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01259-1.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0291-4.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/16 21:39
Share

Trending News

More

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Crypto News: Trump Family Earns Over $1B From Crypto Ventures, FT Reports

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery