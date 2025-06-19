Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call By: PANews 2025/06/19 20:51

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.