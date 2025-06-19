People's Court Daily: Virtual currency disposal can explore overseas compliance realization and "black hole address" destruction mechanism

By: PANews
2025/06/19 20:18
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.1611-7.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01259-1.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0236-14.80%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.814+4.14%

PANews reported on June 19 that the People's Court Daily recently published an article titled "Disposal of Virtual Currency Involved in Criminal Cases: Challenges, Innovations and Judicial Responsibilities". The article pointed out that virtual currency has corresponding property attributes, and a consensus has basically been formed in judicial practice. At present, some courts have also explored the disposal procedures for virtual currency involved in cases. For example, Shenzhen Futian District has established a judicial cross-departmental property management platform for involved cases, adopting a new property management model of "property static and information flow" to achieve "separation of management and administration". In addition, it is also possible to explore the creation of a judicial-specific wallet. After the private key is encrypted in sections, it will be kept in sections by the case-handling agency and the custodian agency to ensure the safety of the seizure and custody of virtual currency.

For those that need to compensate the victim for losses or confiscate the virtual currency, in order to balance the demand for handling the virtual currency involved in the case with the mainland's regulatory policies, it is possible to explore entrusting a qualified third-party institution under the registration and supervision of the People's Bank of China, the Foreign Exchange Administration and other departments, and in jurisdictions where virtual currency transactions are legal overseas, such as Hong Kong, through a compliant licensed trading platform, to convert the virtual currency into legal currency at market prices. After cashing out overseas, refer to the provisions of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange's "Letter on the People's Court Opening Foreign Exchange Accounts and Handling Foreign Exchange Receipts and Payments in Foreign-Related Judicial Activities". Virtual currencies that are used for crimes and endanger national security and public interests, such as privacy coins, can be sent to "black hole addresses" and destroyed and permanently withdrawn from circulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

PANews reported on October 16 that according to CoinDesk, blockchain infrastructure provider Figment announced the acquisition of Ethereum staking analysis platform Rated Labs. It will integrate Rated 's Explorer and data API into its services to provide institutional clients with stronger blockchain staking data and performance analysis tools.
Share
PANews2025/10/16 21:04
Share
Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

TLDR Paxos accidentally minted 300 trillion PayPal USD tokens due to a technical issue in its system. The incident occurred at 3:12 p.m. ET and was resolved by Paxos within minutes. Paxos confirmed that no security breach occurred and all customer assets remained secure. The company burned the excess tokens immediately to restore the correct [...] The post Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch appeared first on CoinCentral.
PoP Planet
P$0.0838+21.64%
MemeCore
M$1.9606-4.02%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 20:56
Share
How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Blockchain is revolutionizing how people play casino games online. Technology now provides a high level of security for online gaming. Its decentralized ledger ensures that every bet, transaction, and payout is verifiable and can’t be updated or deleted. For millions of global players, that means safer payments at any stage of the gaming process. It’s […] The post How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Everscale
EVER$0.01707-4.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01261-1.40%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02919-3.21%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/16 21:39
Share

Trending News

More

Figment Acquires Rated Labs to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Staking Data Services

Paxos Says No Breach After Accidental $300T PYUSD Minting Glitch

How Blockchain Is Making Online Casinos Safer Than Ever

Crypto News: Trump Family Earns Over $1B From Crypto Ventures, FT Reports

SOL Rockets 30%, ADA Holds $0.90, BlockDAG Dominates With $407M Presale