Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000 By: PANews 2025/06/19 16:36

BTC $110,405.82 -0.35% JUNE $0.0248 -10.46%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning themselves for a downward move through July put options while maintaining a positive delta for the fourth quarter. It is expected that BTC's current downward trend will form a bottom around $105,000. In addition, tensions in the Middle East are seen as a major market driver in the near term, with some traders buying put options ahead of possible U.S. involvement in Iran. The briefing also mentioned that Trump's influence on the Fed's policy is limited after Powell's term ends, and the market expects interest rates to remain unchanged for longer than expected.