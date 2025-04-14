Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

By: PANews
2025/04/14 10:09
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07968-13.47%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.006721-18.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001659-4.21%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004542-3.81%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/14 Update:
$RFC market value exceeds 100 million, the only meme to exceed 100 million in 2 months
$DB is similar to the fartcoin spoof derivative, $MUTUMBO ugly hamster Ansen calls orders
Looking back, $Fartcoin has almost increased 10 times in a month. There is not much money left in the bear market. Choose the right time to invest! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

