Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem

By: PANews
2023/05/18 13:37

Ethereum Singapore 2023, which will bring together builders, developers and communities to grow the thriving Ethereum ecosystem, is all set to raise its curtains on 10 September. The 3-day event held at Singapore’s National Gallery is supported by community partners including the Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group, and sets the stage to spotlight Web3’s potential for good with real use cases from local non-profit organizations. It is expected to draw over 2000 developers from around the world.

The theme of the event ‘Infinite Garden City’ reflects Singapore’s identity as a city in a garden and mirrors the vision of Ethereum as an infinite garden for all that organically evolves with the support of people that nurture the space.

It aims to cultivate local impact in the non profits and public goods space, and seed the future of talents while showcasing how local communities can come together to create a vibrant tapestry of Singapore's Ethereum ecosystem.

“Singapore has been the global poster child for efficiencies in transportation, infrastructure, and healthcare. We’re excited to spotlight another side of Singapore which is its beating heart - our local communities. Ethereum Singapore 2023 will be an opportunity for the Ethereum community to come down and tackle problems while devising meaningful solutions in the non-profit space and show the world the possibilities to use tech for good,” says Qing Ze Hum, Lead of Ethereum Singapore 2023.

“Since the first Ethereum conference that was hosted in 2015, the Singapore community has grown into an Asian powerhouse, attracting all kinds of new Dapps, innovation and funding interests, and talent into the country. Come 2023, we are very optimistic about what the next 5 years will bring with this developer-focused conference,” says Shaun Djie, Founder of Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group. Founded in 2016, the community has grown to over 9,000 members with the goal to engage and expand the Ethereum ecosystem in Singapore.

The event will be split into thematic spaces including decentralized finance, infrastructure, security, and builders, each serving as a community hub while being a hotpot of incredible ideas and action. From beginner workshops on how to get started participating in the Ethereum ecosystem, to inspiring and technical talks on advanced topics such as privacy, scaling, and zero-knowledge technology, it will appeal to technology enthusiasts and businesses whichever growth stage they are in.

A hackathon focused on public goods will solve challenges outlined by local non profit and social enterprises and consist of quadratic funding wherein participating organizations will vote for their favorite projects and pick winners. All of this will culminate into an open-source

playbook that will be published globally to serve as an inspiration for people wanting to do this with their local communities too.

To register and receive Ethereum Singapore 2023 updates visit www.ethereumsingapore.com.

About Ethereum Singapore

Ethereum Singapore aims to spotlight and harness Web3 for good. Driven by community partners, like the Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group, it brings together developers, builders, creators on one platform to solve real-life problems that non-profit organizations face and demonstrate what the Ethereum ecosystem can do. The event consists of an open source hackathon, engaging workshops and inspiring talks on technical Web3 topics.

Website: www.ethereumsingapore.com Twitter: @ethereum_sg

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
