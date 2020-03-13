XYO

XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups.

নামXYO

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.291

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.09%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ13,476,747,692

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ13,931,216,938

মোট সাপ্লাই13,931,216,938

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.9673%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.0820290796298041,2021-11-06

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.0000960677747658,2020-03-13

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনETH

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

