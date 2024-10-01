WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

নামWHITE

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.217

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.00%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ650,000,000,000

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ1,000,000,000,000

মোট সাপ্লাই1,000,000,000,000

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.65%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনETH

ভূমিকাWhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।