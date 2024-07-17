RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

