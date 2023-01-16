PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

নামPAW

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.1231

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.00%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ947,958,529,404,516

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ1,000,000,000,000,000

মোট সাপ্লাই1,000,000,000,000,000

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.9479%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনETH

ভূমিকা$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।

MEXC হল ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায় ক্রিপ্টো কেনা, ট্রেডিং এবং আয়ের জন্য বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি এক্সচেঞ্জটিকে এক্সপ্লোর করুন। Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH এবং 3,000 এর বেশি অল্টকয়েন ট্রেড করুন।
খুঁজুন
ফেভারিট
PAW/USDT
PAW
----
--
24h হাই
--
24h লো
--
24h ভলিউম (PAW)
--
24 ঘণ্টা পরিমাণ (USDT)
--
চার্ট
তথ্য
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
মার্কেট ট্রেড
স্পট
ওপেন অর্ডার（0）
অর্ডার হিস্টরি
ট্রেডের হিস্টরি
ওপেন পজিশন (0)
MEXC হল ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায় ক্রিপ্টো কেনা, ট্রেডিং এবং আয়ের জন্য বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি এক্সচেঞ্জটিকে এক্সপ্লোর করুন। Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH এবং 3,000 এর বেশি অল্টকয়েন ট্রেড করুন।
PAW/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h হাই
--
24h লো
--
24h ভলিউম (PAW)
--
24 ঘণ্টা পরিমাণ (USDT)
--
চার্ট
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
তথ্য
ওপেন অর্ডার（0）
অর্ডার হিস্টরি
ট্রেডের হিস্টরি
ওপেন পজিশন (0)
Loading...