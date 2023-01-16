PAW
$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.
নামPAW
র্যাঙ্কNo.1231
মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
মার্কেট শেয়ার%
ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.00%
সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ947,958,529,404,516
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ1,000,000,000,000,000
মোট সাপ্লাই1,000,000,000,000,000
সার্কুলেশন রেট0.9479%
ইস্যু্র তারিখ--
যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--
সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04
সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16
পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনETH
ডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।