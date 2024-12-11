MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

নামMYSTERY

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.2125

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.00%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ420,690,000,000,000

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ420,690,000,000,000

মোট সাপ্লাই420,690,000,000,000

সার্কুলেশন রেট1%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনETH

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।