AITECH
Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad.
GPU Marketplace:
Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates.
AI Marketplace:
Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions.
AITECH Pad Launchpad:
Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad.
$AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain.
Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.
নামAITECH
র্যাঙ্কNo.515
মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
মার্কেট শেয়ার%
ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)1.02%
সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ1,558,802,212
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ2,000,000,000
মোট সাপ্লাই1,987,484,352
সার্কুলেশন রেট0.7794%
ইস্যু্র তারিখ--
যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--
সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.49763528365825555,2024-03-13
সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.012467981829482607,2023-09-28
পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনBSC
সেক্টর
সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া
