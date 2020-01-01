Токеномика на Yooppi (YPP)
Информация за Yooppi (YPP)
Introduction
Yooppi is an AI-powered, profit-sharing cryptocurrency designed to create real utility in the crypto space by leveraging advanced trading bots. Unlike traditional speculative tokens that rely solely on hype and market trends, Yooppi utilizes artificial intelligence to conduct high-frequency trading in cryptocurrency futures markets. The goal of the project is to generate sustainable profits and distribute a portion of these earnings to Yooppi token (YPP) holders, providing them with a passive income stream.
Vision and Mission
The vision of Yooppi is to revolutionize the cryptocurrency landscape by integrating AI-driven trading with automated profit-sharing, ensuring a sustainable financial model that benefits all stakeholders. The mission is to establish a self-sustaining ecosystem where token holders earn passive income through an AI-powered trading infrastructure while ensuring transparency, security, and long-term profitability.
How Yooppi Works
- AI-Powered Trading Bot
At the core of the Yooppi ecosystem is its AI-driven trading bot. The bot utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze market trends, predict price movements, and execute high-frequency trades across various cryptocurrency exchanges. The key features of the AI trading bot include:
Data Processing: The bot loads historical price data, normalizes features, and engineers useful indicators to optimize trade decision-making.
Feature Selection: It applies statistical correlation methods to determine which indicators are most relevant to price movements.
Model Training: Machine learning models are trained to predict price fluctuations and identify profitable trading opportunities.
Risk Management: The bot applies stop-loss mechanisms, limits capital exposure, and diversifies across multiple assets to minimize risks.
24/7 Trading: The system operates continuously, scanning the market in real time and executing trades with precision.
- Profit Distribution Model
One of the most attractive aspects of Yooppi is its profit-sharing mechanism. Unlike conventional crypto assets that rely solely on price appreciation, Yooppi offers direct financial benefits to token holders.
25% of all trading profits generated by the AI bot are distributed to Yooppi token holders.
Rewards are proportional to the number of tokens held and are paid out on a monthly basis.
The system ensures that profits are first used to cover any past losses before being distributed, maintaining a sustainable payout structure.
- Token Utility
The Yooppi token (YPP) serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem:
Passive Income: Token holders receive a share of trading profits.
Staking Rewards: Additional incentives are provided to long-term holders who stake their tokens in smart contract pools.
Governance Rights: Token holders can vote on key platform decisions, including AI strategy refinements and ecosystem upgrades.
Staking & Liquidity Mechanism
Yooppi introduces an innovative staking and liquidity system:
Mandatory Staking: Tokens purchased from exchanges must be staked in a smart contract pool to participate in profit-sharing.
Collateralized Borrowing: Staked tokens serve as collateral, allowing users to borrow USDT.
Liquidity Provision: Borrowed USDT is used to fuel the AI trading bot’s operations.
Additional YPP Rewards: Users who provide liquidity earn extra rewards.
Tokenomics
Yooppi’s economic model is designed for long-term growth and sustainability.
Total Supply: 100,000,000 YPP
Token Allocation:
25% - Public Sale & Liquidity
25% - AI Trading & Development
20% - Marketing & Partnerships
20% - Community Rewards & Staking
10% - Team & Advisors (Locked)
Revenue Distribution:
25% - Profit distribution to holders
25% - Reinvestment into AI trading
20% - Development & operational costs
20% - Liquidity & buyback mechanisms
10% - Marketing & ecosystem growth
Security & Transparency
Ensuring trust is a core priority for Yooppi. To maintain transparency and security:
Smart Contract Audits are conducted by top-tier blockchain security firms.
AI Trading Performance Reports are published monthly, allowing users to verify earnings.
A Real-Time Dashboard enables users to monitor their AI trading performance and earnings.
Decentralized Governance ensures that major ecosystem decisions are community-driven.
Why Choose Yooppi?
Yooppi is redefining passive income in the crypto space by merging AI-driven automation with decentralized finance. Key advantages include:
No Active Trading Required: The AI bot does the heavy lifting, eliminating the need for manual trading.
AI-Powered Profit Optimization: Advanced machine learning models adapt to market conditions, maximizing returns.
Risk Management: Smart trading strategies and stop-loss mechanisms minimize financial exposure.
Transparent & Community-Driven: With regular trading reports, audited smart contracts, and decentralized governance, Yooppi ensures that users have complete control over their investments.
Токеномика и анализ на цената за Yooppi (YPP)
Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Yooppi (YPP), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.
Токеномика на Yooppi (YPP): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба
Разбирането на токеномиката на Yooppi (YPP) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.
Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:
Общо предлагане:
Максималният брой YPP токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.
Циркулиращо предлагане:
Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.
Максимално предлагане:
Твърда горна граница на общия брой YPP токени.
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.
Процент на инфлация:
Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.
Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?
Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.
Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.
Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.
Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.
Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на YPP, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените YPP!
Прогноза за цената за YPP
Искате ли да знаете какъв път може да поеме YPP? Нашата страница за прогноза за цената YPP съчетава нагласите на пазара, историческите тенденции и техническите показатели, за да осигури поглед към бъдещето.
Защо трябва да изберете MEXC?
MEXC е една от най-добрите борси за крипто в света, спечелила доверието на милиони потребители по целия свят. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC е най-лесният ви път към крипто.
Отказ от отговорност
Данните от токеномиката на тази страница са от източници на трети страни. MEXC не гарантира тяхната точност. Преди да инвестирате, направете задълбочено проучване.