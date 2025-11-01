БорсаDEX+
Цената в реално време на Quantum Swap днес е 0.00000981 USD. Проследявайте в реално време актуализациите на цените за QSWAP към USD, а също така и диаграмите в реално време, пазарната капитализация, обема за 24 часа и др. Опознайте лесно ценовата тенденция на QSWAP в MEXC сега.

Quantum Swap Лого

Quantum Swap цена (QSWAP)

1 QSWAP към USD - цена в реално време:

--
----
-45.80%1D
USD
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Ценова графика на живо
Последна актуализация на страницата: 2025-11-01 03:52:04 (UTC+8)

Информация за цената за Quantum Swap (QSWAP) (USD)

24-часов диапазон на промяна в цената:
$ 0.00000961
$ 0.00000961$ 0.00000961
24-часов нисък
$ 0.00001916
$ 0.00001916$ 0.00001916
24-часов висок

$ 0.00000961
$ 0.00000961$ 0.00000961

$ 0.00001916
$ 0.00001916$ 0.00001916

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259

$ 0.00000111
$ 0.00000111$ 0.00000111

+1.02%

-45.80%

-66.52%

-66.52%

Цената в реално време за Quantum Swap (QSWAP) е$0.00000981. През последните 24 часа QSWAP се търгуваше в диапазона от най-ниска стойност $ 0.00000961 до най-висока стойност $ 0.00001916, което показва активна пазарна волатилност. Най-високата цена за всички времена на QSWAP е $ 0.00108259, а най-ниската цена за всички времена е $ 0.00000111.

Що се отнася до краткосрочното представяне, QSWAP има промяна от +1.02% за последния час, -45.80% за 24 часа и -66.52% за последните 7 дни. Това ви осигурява бърз общ преглед на последните ценови тенденции и динамиката на пазара в MEXC.

Пазарна информация за Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

$ 98.13K
$ 98.13K$ 98.13K

--
----

$ 98.13K
$ 98.13K$ 98.13K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187

Текущата пазарна капитализация на Quantum Swap е $ 98.13K, като 24-часовият обем на търговията е --. Циркулиращото предлагане на QSWAP е 10.00B, като общото предлагане е 9999999695.445187. Неговата оценка при пълна реализация (FDV) е $ 98.13K.

История на цените за Quantum Swap (QSWAP) USD

През днешния ден промяната в цената на Quantum Swap към USD беше $ 0.
През последните 30 дни промяната в цената на Quantum Swap към USD беше $ -0.0000084848.
През последните 60 дни промяната в цената на Quantum Swap към USD беше $ -0.0000082147.
През последните 90 дни промяната в цената на Quantum Swap към USD беше $ -0.0005042152827452041.

ПериодПромяна (USD)Промяна (%)
Днес$ 0-45.80%
30 дни$ -0.0000084848-86.49%
60 дни$ -0.0000082147-83.73%
90 дни$ -0.0005042152827452041-98.09%

Какво е Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

MEXC е водещата борса за криптовалути, на която се доверяват повече от 10 милиона потребители по целия свят. Тя се слави като борсата с най-широк избор на токени, най-бързи обяви за токени и най-ниски такси за търговия на пазара. Присъединете се към MEXC сега, за да изпитате ликвидност от най-високо ниво и най-конкурентните такси на пазара!

Прогноза за цената за Quantum Swap (USD)

Колко ще струва Quantum Swap (QSWAP) в USD през утрешния ден, следващата седмица или следващия месец? На каква стойност биха могли да бъдат оценени активите ви от Quantum Swap (QSWAP) през 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - или дори след 10 или 20 години? Използвайте нашия инструмент за прогноза за цената, за да опознаете краткосрочните и дългосрочните прогнози за Quantum Swap.

Проверете прогнозата за цената за Quantum Swap сега!

QSWAP към местни валути

Токеномика на Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Разбирането на токеномиката на Quantum Swap (QSWAP) може да осигури по-задълбочена информация за нейната дългосрочна стойност и потенциал за растеж. Токеномиката разкрива основната структура на икономиката на даден проект – от това как се разпределят токените до начина на управление на тяхното предлагане. Научете относно обширната токеномика на токените QSWAP сега!

Хората също питат: Други въпроси относно Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Колко струва Quantum Swap (QSWAP) днес?
Цената в реално време на QSWAP в USD е 0.00000981 USD, актуализирана в реално време с най-новите пазарни данни.
Каква е текущата цена на QSWAP към USD?
Текущата цена на QSWAP към USD е $ 0.00000981. Проверете MEXC Конвертор за точно преобразуване на токени.
Каква е пазарната капитализация на Quantum Swap?
Пазарната капитализация за QSWAP е $ 98.13K USD. Пазарна капитализация = Текуща цена × Циркулиращо предлагане. Тя указва общата пазарна стойност на токена и неговия рейтинг.
Какво е циркулиращото предлагане на QSWAP?
Циркулиращото предлагане на QSWAP е 10.00B USD.
Каква е най-високата цена за всички времена (ATH) на QSWAP?
QSWAP постигна ATH цена от 0.00108259 USD.
Каква е най-ниската цена за всички времена (ATL) на QSWAP?
QSWAP достигна ATL цена от 0.00000111 USD.
Какъв е обемът на търговията на QSWAP?
Обемът на търговията в реално време за 24 часа за QSWAP е -- USD.
Ще се повиши ли QSWAP тази година?
QSWAP може да се качи тази година в зависимост от пазарните условия и развитието на проектите. Проверете прогнозата за цената за QSWAP за по-задълбочен анализ.
Важни новини за отрасъла за Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Време (UTC+8)ТипИнформация
10-31 05:09:00Индустриални актуализации
1,134 милиарда долара ликвидирани на пазара през последните 24 часа, предимно дълги позиции
10-31 01:38:24Експертни анализи
Бесент: Оценява намалението на лихвения процент от Фед с 25 базисни пункта, но не е доволен от формулировката
10-30 11:46:23Валутна политика
Крипто пазарът търси подкрепа при спад на фона на несигурни очаквания за понижаване на лихвите от Фед
10-30 07:20:09Валутна политика
Федералният резерв намалява лихвените проценти с 25 базисни пункта, както се очакваше
10-28 21:35:49Индустриални актуализации
Някои мемкойни в екосистемата на Solana показват значителни печалби днес, CHILLHOUSE нараства с над 130% за един ден
10-28 14:23:33Индустриални актуализации
Възвръщаемостта на Bitcoin през октомври тази година временно се отчита на 0.39%, в сравнение с историческата средна възвръщаемост от 21.89%

Цените на криптовалутите са обект на високи пазарни рискове и нестабилност на цените. Трябва да инвестирате в проекти и продукти, с които сте запознати и където разбирате свързаните с тях рискове. Преди да направите каквато и да е инвестиция, трябва внимателно да обмислите своя инвестиционен опит, финансово състояние, инвестиционни цели и толерантност към риск и да се консултирате с независим финансов съветник. Този материал не трябва да се тълкува като финансов съвет. Предишните резултати не са надежден индикатор за бъдещите резултати. Стойността на вашата инвестиция може да се понижи, както и да се повиши, и може да не си възвърнете инвестираната сума. Вие носите цялата отговорност за своите инвестиционни решения. MEXC не носи отговорност за загуби, които може да понесете. За повече информация вижте нашите Условия за ползване и Предупреждение за риск. Имайте предвид също, че представените тук данни за гореспоменатата криптовалута (като например текущата ѝ цена на живо) се основават на източници на трети лица. Те са ви представени на принципа „както е“ и само за информационни цели, без каквито и да било твърдения или гаранции. Предоставените връзки към сайтове на трети лица също не са под контрола на MEXC. MEXC не носи отговорност за надеждността и точността на такива сайтове на трети лица и за тяхното съдържание.

